Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 6:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Pipestone County, Rock County
7
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 12:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Freeborn County, Goodhue County, Steele County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Polk County
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 12:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Houston County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Buffalo County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 12:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Nobles County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 12:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, North St. Louis County, Northern Aitkin County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Pine County, South Aitkin County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 6:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 6:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Anoka County, Benton County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Douglas County, Faribault County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Pope County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Waseca County, Washington County, Watonwan County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County

Idaho murders: FBI adds agents to unsolved slayings as 10,000 tips flood in, police say

By Audrey Conklin
Published 
Updated 3:00PM
Idaho
FOX News

Idaho murders: More FBI agents assigned to investigate Idaho quadruple homicide

The FBI has assigned additional agents to investigate the unsolved, Nov. 13 murders of four students in their home near the University of Idaho campus, according to Moscow police.

MOSCOW, Idaho - The FBI has assigned additional agents to investigate the unsolved, Nov. 13 murders of four University of Idaho students, according to local police.

The Moscow Police Department (MPD), which is leading the investigation into the stabbing deaths of students Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen, said in a Monday press release that 60 FBI agents and two members of the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) have been assigned to the case.

On Dec. 15, the last time police issued a press release, there were 46 FBI agents and two BAU analysts assigned to the case.

"We have had right around 10,000 tips come in. We're reviewing all those tips. We're checking to ensure we have individuals to look at all of those tips, and any piece of evidence they can link to this case, they're doing so," MPD Chief James Fry said in a Monday video.

RELATED: Surveillance image appears to show Kaylee Goncalves and Maddie Mogen hours before killings

Fry added that there are investigators who are trained to look at video evidence and tie certain aspects of video submissions together to help build their case.

The FBI did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital.

RELATED: Man mentioned in newly obtained video not a suspect, victim's father says

In addition to the 62 FBI agents, there are also 11 MPD detectives and support staff, as well as 28 Idaho State Police personnel, assisting with the murder investigation. 

Idaho murders: Police expand investigation outside Idaho

More than a month after four University of Idaho students were found brutally murdered in their beds and police do not have a suspect or suspects. They are now expanding their investigation outside the city of Moscow.

Exactly 36 days after the four students were killed in their home near campus between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Nov. 13, police have not announced any suspects or persons of interest in the case.

RELATED: Students' unsolved deaths prompt rumors, doxxing, harassment

Authorities continue to search for a white, 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra that was spotted near the crime scene on King Road in Moscow in the early morning hours of that Sunday. 

Idaho murders: Police searching for car seen near murder scene

A neighbor of four slain University of Idaho students whose shocking stabbing deaths remain unsolved nearly four weeks later claimed they saw the front door wide open hours after the slayings.

Police believe the occupant(s) of that vehicle may have important information related to the murders. Officials are asking anyone with information to submit digital media evidence to the FBI at fbi.gov/moscowidaho.

RELATED: Police running down list of 22K Hyundais, seek 'anything abnormal' in frat party timeline

Authorities are asking the public to call in tips at 208-883-7180, email tipline@ci.moscow.id.us or submit digital media here.

Get the latest from FOX News.