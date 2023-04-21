Icy roads lead to fatal crash in northern Minnesota

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from FRI 1:51 PM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, La Crosse County
16
River Flood Warning
from FRI 3:00 AM CDT until TUE 10:00 AM CDT, Eau Claire County
Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM CDT, Burnett County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 10:00 AM CDT, Buffalo County, Dunn County, Pepin County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Pine County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 9:00 AM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 10:00 PM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 11:00 AM CDT, Kanabec County
Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 PM CDT, Clay County, Kittson County, Marshall County, Norman County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Carlton County, Itasca County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 1:36 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 10:00 AM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Big Stone County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carver County, Carver County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Houston County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Scott County, Scott County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Stearns County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Washington County, Wilkin County, Winona County, Wright County, Wright County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County

Icy roads lead to fatal crash in northern Minnesota

By
Published 
Traffic
FOX 9
The fatal crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Highway 169 near Tarkman Road in Vermilion Lake Township. article

The fatal crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Highway 169 near Tarkman Road in Vermilion Lake Township. (FOX 9)

VERMILION LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A two-vehicle crash on Highway 169 in St. Louis County left at least one person dead and another injured Thursday evening. 

The Minnesota State Patrol report states the crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Highway 169 near Tarkman Road in Vermilion Lake Township.

A 35-year-old driver was heading northbound on Highway 169 when she lost control of the vehicle on the snow and ice covered roads. She veered into the southbound lane and was hit by a pickup truck. 

The 35-year-old driver from Eveleth, Minnesota was killed in the crash. An 11-year-old girl was in the car with her, but the state patrol did not say whether the child was injured. 

The 69-year-old pickup truck driver from Virginia, Minnesota suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital. 

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash and their airbags deployed. 

The state patrol listed the roads as snowy and icy at the time of the collision. 

Additional information on the child is expected to be released sometime Friday. 
 