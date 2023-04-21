Icy roads lead to fatal crash in northern Minnesota

article

A two-vehicle crash on Highway 169 in St. Louis County left at least one person dead and another injured Thursday evening.

The Minnesota State Patrol report states the crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Highway 169 near Tarkman Road in Vermilion Lake Township.

A 35-year-old driver was heading northbound on Highway 169 when she lost control of the vehicle on the snow and ice covered roads. She veered into the southbound lane and was hit by a pickup truck.

The 35-year-old driver from Eveleth, Minnesota was killed in the crash. An 11-year-old girl was in the car with her, but the state patrol did not say whether the child was injured.

The 69-year-old pickup truck driver from Virginia, Minnesota suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash and their airbags deployed.

The state patrol listed the roads as snowy and icy at the time of the collision.

Additional information on the child is expected to be released sometime Friday.

