ICU doctors keep water safety top of mind heading into warmer months

The Brief According to the CDC, drowning is one of the leading causes of unintentional injury deaths for children. Doctors say time is critical for the chance of survival after a drowning accident. Being prepared with the right gear and training could be life-saving.



With summer in full swing, water safety has been top of mind for health officials across Minnesota.

Blink of an eye

What they're saying:

An ICU physician at Children’s Minnesota is reminding everyone that drowning accidents can happen in the blink of an eye.

According to Dr. Andrew Kiragu, when heading out onto any body of water, whether it is a swimming pool or a natural body of water, it is important to make sure there is a designated "watcher" who is not distracted or on their phone. The person should be watching out for potential risks or signs of trouble. Plus, anyone of any age should have the proper gear, such as life jackets when out on a boat.

"Drowning is the second leading cause of death for children aged 5-14, but it is the leading cause of unintentional death for kids aged 1-4," said Dr. Kiragu. "Infants, they are more likely to drown in a bathtub. So, keeping an eye on your children when they are in a bathtub. For the older, toddler age group, swimming pools. For adolescents, it’s in natural bodies of water, so lakes, rivers, if they go to the ocean."

Dr. Kiragu said if someone is in trouble or drowning, quick action can make a critical difference.

"Getting the person out of the water. If the person is unconscious, not breathing, starting CPR as soon as possible. Providing rescue breaths. If that person’s heart has stopped. Doing chest compressions. All of these are likely to improve the likelihood of survival, and improve the likelihood of survival without neurologic injury," said Dr. Kiragu.

By the numbers:

"Sadly, I wish we could say that we’ve gone a year that we hadn’t had anybody who drowned, but there’s work to do still. In Minnesota, about maybe 100 people will drown. 2022 data about 100 people, about 20 of those were children. Every year, we’ll get children who drown," said Dr. Kiragu.

New boating law:

The new Minnesota boating law goes into effect on July 1. The Minnesota DNR said in the first phase, boaters 21-years-old and younger will need to get a Watercraft Operator’s Permit if operating a jet ski or boat. The full implementation of the new law will be in effect by 2028.