‘I didn’t think it would happen to me’: Doctors believe vaping caused teen's double-lung collapse

A 19-year-old Indiana man suffered two collapsed lungs and his doctors believe the condition is linked to vaping.

John Porter, of Marion, Indiana, said he used e-cigarettes and THC cartridges for his anxiety. He also used regular cigarettes.

Porter said he never had any problems, but in early August he started having shoulder and back pain, according to Fox affiliate Fox 59. He waited to a week to see the doctor and by then, his condition had worsened.

He ended up in the hospital for 17 days with the collapsed lungs.

“Once it had completely collapsed, when I would bend over I would feel it hitting the inside of my chest,” he said.

Porter said the acute illness caught him by surprise. “I didn’t think it would happen to me,” he said.

Porter underwent four surgeries and had four chest tubes inserted. Kim Porter, his mother, said she didn’t see any warning signs of her son’s condition.

But now that her son is recovering from his experience, she hopes it can shed a light for other people using vaping products, especially young kids.

“So if it can happen to my kid, it can happen to anybody’s kid,” she told Fox 59.

Porter said he threw out his vaping and e-cigarette products.

His mother said the Indiana State Department of Health contacted her to learn more about her son’s case. Last week, the department announced it is looking into 30 cases of severe lung disease, according to Fox 59.

Those cases are among dozens being investigated in other states, including New York. The state’s department of health is also looking into whether vitamin E acetate that is found in some cannabis vape products is to blame.

Earlier this month, the number of people with severe lung illness related to vaping jumped to at least 450 cases, according to federal health officials, who also urged people to stop using vape products until the investigations are over.

The Food and Drug Administration said it was also looking into cases of seizures and other neurological symptoms, such as fainting, that may be linked to vaping.

