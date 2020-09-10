'I am actually done in San Francisco:' Hair salon visited by Nancy Pelosi shuts down

A San Francisco hair salon visited by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is officially shutting down.

“I am actually done in San Francisco and closing my doors, unfortunately,” Erica Kious told Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Wednesday night.



The e-Salon first made headlines after Pelosi's visit last week.

Kious released surveillance video to Fox News showing Pelosi inside the salon, when in San Francisco, salons are only allowed to operate outdoors. Pelosi was also seen on the clip without her mask for a brief time.

Pelosi said she made the appointment, trusting what the salon told her over the phone: That they could accept once client at a time.

In her interview, Kious told Carlson that she's received an overwhelming amount of negative comments about going public with the footage, adding that she's closing down because she no longer feels like she can safely operate her business.

"I started to just get a ton of phone calls, text messages, emails," she told Carlson. "All my Yelp reviews... you know, saying that I'm, they hope I go under and that I fail. So, um, just a lot of negativity towards my business."

Advertisement

Pelosi's stylist, said Kious had approved his appointment with Pelosi, and he has since quit, along with other stylists, after she released the video.

Pelosi’s stylist disputes salon owner’s claims it was not a 'setup'

Nancy Pelosi confirms she got hair done indoors in San Francisco