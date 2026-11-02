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I-394 eastbound lanes reopen in Minneapolis after months-long closure

By
FOX 9
Traffic
Published November 2, 2026 2:57 PM CST
Published November 2, 2026 2:57 PM CST

The Brief

    • Eastbound I-394 in Minneapolis has reopened ahead of schedule following a months-long closure.
    • The reopening comes as a major bridge project is now nearly complete.
    • MnDOT warns that additional overnight closures are still possible.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The eastbound lanes of Interstate 394 in Minneapolis are back open ahead of schedule after a months-long closure, making getting into downtown Minneapolis a little easier.

Early reopening

What we know:

The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced on Monday the eastbound lanes of I-394 between Highway 100 and downtown Minneapolis would reopen a few weeks ahead of schedule.

At the same time, MnDOT announced the following roads, ramps and bridges were back open:

  • I-94 between Highway 55 and the Lowry Hill Tunnel
  • Penn Avenue bridge over I-394
  • I-394 ramps to/from Penn Avenue
  • Eastbound I-394 to westbound I-94
  • Cedar Lake Road to eastbound I-394
  • Xenia Avenue/Park Place Boulevard to eastbound I-394

The backstory:

The closure was part of a major repair project for 30-plus bridges along I-394 and I-94.

Overnight closures

What's next:

Officials say the Linden Avenue ramp to westbound I-394 will reopen on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

E-ZPass lanes along I-394 between Highway 100 and downtown Minneapolis remain closed but are slated to reopen later this week.

MnDOT also warns that there may still be some occasional overnight closures of I-394 as crews work to install overhead signs and perform other work.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

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