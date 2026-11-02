I-394 eastbound lanes reopen in Minneapolis after months-long closure

The Brief Eastbound I-394 in Minneapolis has reopened ahead of schedule following a months-long closure. The reopening comes as a major bridge project is now nearly complete. MnDOT warns that additional overnight closures are still possible.



The eastbound lanes of Interstate 394 in Minneapolis are back open ahead of schedule after a months-long closure, making getting into downtown Minneapolis a little easier.

Early reopening

What we know:

The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced on Monday the eastbound lanes of I-394 between Highway 100 and downtown Minneapolis would reopen a few weeks ahead of schedule.

At the same time, MnDOT announced the following roads, ramps and bridges were back open:

I-94 between Highway 55 and the Lowry Hill Tunnel

Penn Avenue bridge over I-394

I-394 ramps to/from Penn Avenue

Eastbound I-394 to westbound I-94

Cedar Lake Road to eastbound I-394

Xenia Avenue/Park Place Boulevard to eastbound I-394

The backstory:

The closure was part of a major repair project for 30-plus bridges along I-394 and I-94.

Overnight closures

What's next:

Officials say the Linden Avenue ramp to westbound I-394 will reopen on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

E-ZPass lanes along I-394 between Highway 100 and downtown Minneapolis remain closed but are slated to reopen later this week.

MnDOT also warns that there may still be some occasional overnight closures of I-394 as crews work to install overhead signs and perform other work.