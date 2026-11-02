I-394 eastbound lanes reopen in Minneapolis after months-long closure
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The eastbound lanes of Interstate 394 in Minneapolis are back open ahead of schedule after a months-long closure, making getting into downtown Minneapolis a little easier.
Early reopening
What we know:
The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced on Monday the eastbound lanes of I-394 between Highway 100 and downtown Minneapolis would reopen a few weeks ahead of schedule.
At the same time, MnDOT announced the following roads, ramps and bridges were back open:
- I-94 between Highway 55 and the Lowry Hill Tunnel
- Penn Avenue bridge over I-394
- I-394 ramps to/from Penn Avenue
- Eastbound I-394 to westbound I-94
- Cedar Lake Road to eastbound I-394
- Xenia Avenue/Park Place Boulevard to eastbound I-394
The backstory:
The closure was part of a major repair project for 30-plus bridges along I-394 and I-94.
Overnight closures
What's next:
Officials say the Linden Avenue ramp to westbound I-394 will reopen on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
E-ZPass lanes along I-394 between Highway 100 and downtown Minneapolis remain closed but are slated to reopen later this week.
MnDOT also warns that there may still be some occasional overnight closures of I-394 as crews work to install overhead signs and perform other work.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Minnesota Department of Transportation.