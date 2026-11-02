Minnesota weather: Soaking rain Monday with mild, humid conditions

The Brief Soaking rain moves across much of Minnesota Monday, with additional showers expected through midweek. The Twin Cities could see a half inch to 1.5 inches of rain through early Thursday, with higher totals farther north and west. Temperatures reach the 60s on Monday, well above average for early November.



Monday brings soaking rain and unusually mild temperatures across Minnesota, with periods of moderate downpours possible throughout the day.

Soaking rain on Monday in Minnesota

What to expect:

Monday turns wet and gloomy as scattered morning drizzle and mist give way to steadier, soaking rain.

The bulk of the rain is expected during the daylight hours, with periods of moderate downpours possible in the metro, and the heaviest rain further to the north and west. The rain will gradually taper heading into the evening commute, though scattered showers will linger into the overnight hours.

Despite the wet conditions, temperatures remain unusually mild for early November. Highs reach the low to mid-60s across central and southern Minnesota, while northern areas stay cooler in the 50s. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 64 degrees, well above the average high of 49 degrees.

How much rain could Minnesota get?

By the numbers:

Several rounds of rain are expected through early Thursday, bringing the potential for significant rainfall totals across parts of Minnesota.

The Twin Cities metro could pick up a half inch to 1.5 inches of rain between Monday and early Thursday.

The North Shore and parts of northern and western Minnesota could see 1.5 to more than 3 inches of rain.

These totals would be substantial for early November and could provide beneficial moisture to areas experiencing drought conditions.

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Tuesday stays gray and damp as scattered showers continue across Minnesota. Rain will come and go throughout the day, with some extended breaks between showers.

Scattered showers continue Wednesday as temperatures fall into the low 50s. The rain is expected to gradually shift south and east Wednesday evening, bringing an end to the rainy conditions for Thursday.

Temperatures remain in the low 50s Friday and Saturday, with another chance for showers possible early in the weekend.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)