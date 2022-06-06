I-35 lane closures in Forest Lake begin June 6

Commuters will encounter lane closures on Interstate 35 in Forest Lake as the result of a concrete repair project.

Beginning at 5 a.m. on June 6, northbound I-35 will be reduced to two lanes from the I-35E/I-35W split to Highway 8. At the same time, northbound I-35E will be reduced to a single lane between 80th Street and the I-35E/I-35W split. The lanes will be reopened again Thursday, June 9.

Then again, on Monday, June 13, southbound I-35 will be reduced to a single lane between the I-35E/I-35W split and 80th Street.

Northbound I-35W will also be reduced to a single lane from Freeway Drive/County Road 54 to the I-35E/I-35W split during the same timeframe. The lanes are anticipated to be reopened Thursday, June 16.

Construction activities are weather dependent and subject to change.