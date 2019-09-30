Husky Energy to rebuild plant in Superior, Wis. after explosion

Husky Energy received approval to rebuild its oil refinery in Superior, Wisconsin after an explosion in April 2018.

According to a release from Husky Energy, the company received the required permit approvals to begin reconstruction at the site. Demolition is almost complete, and the reconstruction process is expected to wrap up in 2021.

The Superior refinery is the first U.S. refinery along the route of the Enbridge mainline, positioned to process the company’s Canadian heavy crude feedstock into gasoline, diesel and asphalt for the U.S. Midwest market. The refinery has about 200 employees and works with numerous contractors and suppliers in the region.

In April 2018, an explosion at the Husky Energy oil refinery in Superior. At least 11 people were hurt, and one person suffered serious injuries.