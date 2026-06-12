Hundreds of trees, dad jokes, and pie: Honoring the Hortmans one year later

The Brief The Hortman family shared seven ways to honor Melissa and Mark Hortman after their deaths. Hundreds of tributes, including tree plantings and a renamed bike trail, have taken place in their memory. Loved ones say these acts have helped ease their grief and keep the couple’s legacy alive.



A year after the deaths of Melissa and Mark Hortman, their family and friends continue to find comfort and meaning in a list of tributes created by their children.

Honoring the Hortmans through acts of kindness and remembrance

What we know:

Colin and Sophie Hortman created a list of seven ways people could honor their parents. These include planting trees, visiting state parks, learning new things, telling dad jokes, baking, standing up for justice and peace, and petting a dog.

Hundreds of trees have been planted in the Hortmans’ names, with 150 coming from Achieve Services in Blaine.

"It's a testament to the impact that she made on so many lives and in the commitment for all of the people that know her and remember her to make sure that, you know, we leave a positive impact on her memory," said Rob Lane of Achieve Services.

Rep. Sydney Jordan said she thinks of Melissa Hortman whenever she sees a dog and remembers the joy that dogs bring people.

"I do think about Melissa when I see a dog now and really think about the joy that dogs bring people," said Jordan.

The Minnesota Legislature also renamed a bike trail in Lake County to honor Mark Hortman, reflecting his love for biking and the outdoors.

Friends and family reflect on the impact of the tributes

Why you should care:

These tributes are not just gestures—they have helped loved ones process their grief and celebrate the Hortmans’ legacy. Planting trees, learning new skills, and even telling dad jokes have become ways for people to connect with the couple’s memory.

Lisa Hortman Bean, Mark Hortman’s sister, said, "He was goofy with that. He was witty and quick and funny."

Baking has also played a role, with Melissa’s best friend, Robin Ann Williams, encouraging people to take shortcuts if needed. "I don’t want you to feel bad that you used a box mix for your cake last year because Melissa would whip up brownies when she needed to out of a box," said Williams.

Colin Hortman shared that seeing people fulfill the list has helped lift some of his grief. Williams added, "I honestly think it’s the most important thing that people can do."

The tributes have even inspired Colin to focus on standing up for what is right, especially justice and peace, and he has spent the past year encouraging politicians to tone down heated rhetoric.

7 ways to honor the Hortmans

The original list from Colin and Sophie Hortman included:

Planting a tree

Visiting state parks, especially those with bike trails

Learning new things

Telling dad jokes

Baking (or buying) a favorite treat

Standing up for justice and peace

Petting a dog

Last year, FOX 9’s Corin Hoggard completed all seven tributes in a single day and checked in with the family again for the anniversary.

As a lighthearted addition, friends suggest an eighth tribute: a margarita with fresh lime for Melissa or a whiskey with frozen cherries for Mark.