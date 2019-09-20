Hundreds of students march on Minnesota State Capitol as part of global movement against climate change

Hundreds of Minnesota students walked out of school Friday to take part in the Youth Climate Strike, a global movement to bring attention to climate change.

The students are marching from Western Park to the Minnesota State Capitol, where they are holding a rally demanding leaders take action on climate change.

Similar marches, rallies and demonstrations are taking place across the world, timed to begin a week of activist at the United Nations, including the U.N. Youth Climate Summit coming up tomorrow.

The protests are partly inspired by the activism of 16-year-old Greta Thunberg, the Swedish teenager who has staged weekly climate change demonstrations over the past year, the Associated Press reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.