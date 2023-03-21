Human remains found in tote along Mille Lacs Lake

A homicide investigation is underway along the shores of Mille Lacs Lake after deputies say human remains were discovered in a tote.

The tote was found in a ditch by a county highway maintenance crew while working along Twilight Road on the southwest shore of the lake on Tuesday.

Deputies say the workers called them around 1:50 p.m. after trying to move the tote, and finding what, "they believed to be human remains" inside. Beyond that, details released on Tuesday by the sheriff's office are minimal. However, the sheriff says, already, a person of interest has been identified in the case.

"We have a person of interest in custody at the Mille Lacs County Jail related to this investigation," Mille Lacs County Sheriff Kyle Burton writes. "This is an active and ongoing investigation and I am not releasing any names of any involved persons at this time."

The sheriff promises to provide further details as the investigation advances. The Minnesota BCA is helping deputies with the investigation.