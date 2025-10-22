Hudson School District parents face uncertainty with upcoming school closures

The Brief The Hudson School District will be closing two elementary schools next school year. The school board voted 6-1 to make the decision to shutter both schools. The district said it is working on a comprehensive transition plan.



Now that the Hudson School District has decided to shutter two of its elementary schools, families impacted are asking, "what comes next?"

Uncertain future

The backstory:

The school board voted 6-1 on Oct. 13th in favor of closing both Willow River and Houlton Elementary Schools.

District leaders said this was a necessary move to save over $3 million as they forecast the district will face a budget shortfall starting in the 2027-28 school year. The district said closing Houlton would save roughly $1.6 million and closing Willow River would save roughly $2.1 million.

District leaders point to overall declining enrollment in the district and said it has already made staff reductions for this school year.

What they're saying:

Parents said alternative cost-saving measures were not thoroughly explored.

"Listen to your community earlier. Don’t come to us after you’ve already made up your mind to make us feel appeased and to give the illusion that we had been heard," said Colin Marnach, a Houlton parent. "I still think the administration has a significant amount of bloat in their budget, things they are unwilling to unpack that the community has asked for multiple times to say what does this $15 million line item mean. The lack of transparency and vagueness in the answer is disheartening."

Community members said many people, including staff and students, have raised concerns over the lack of a transition plan before making a major decision.

"I don’t understand how you can take more than 100 years of history away from a community without having any plan or idea of what they’re actually doing," said John Dolan, a Houlton parent. "Dad where am I going to school next year? What time do I get on the bus? Will I go to school with my friend?"

A spokesperson for the district sent FOX 9 this statement on the matter.

"We know that both Houlton and Willow River Elementary schools hold a special place in many hearts, and that closing a school impacts more than just a building. As we move through this transition, it is important to remember that we as a school community are resilient. Together, we will ensure that our students and staff continue to thrive and feel a strong sense of belonging in their new school."

What's next:

A district spokesperson said in the coming weeks, the district will begin developing a comprehensive transition plan. The district will make decisions in phases, starting with determining new elementary attendance boundaries by Feb. 2026. Next in the spring, it will make staffing considerations and plan transition activities for students and families. Then it will determine updated transportation routes by next summer.