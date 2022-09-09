Expand / Collapse search

How to watch Vikings vs. Packers on Sunday, Sept. 11

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Minnesota Vikings
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Vikings, under new leadership, kickoff the season against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. 

What time does the Vikings-Packers game start?

  • What: Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers
  • When: Kickoff is at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11
  • Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis

How can I watch the Vikings game? 

  • Watch the game on FOX 9 at 3:35 p.m.
  • Stream the game on NFL+

Watch Vikings GameDay Live

For Vikings GameDay Live this season, Mark Rosen joins FOX 9 Sports, which kicks off on Sunday when the Minnesota Vikings host rival Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

You can watch Vikings GameDay Live every Sunday morning on FOX 9 and streaming on FOX9.com here. Catch this week's Vikings GameDay Live from 9:30-10:30 a.m. in the player above.