How to watch The Jason Show and FOX 9 Buzz during Chauvin trial

Published 
FOX 9

(FOX 9) - FOX 9 is broadcasting and streaming the Derek Chauvin trial gavel-to-gavel on FOX 9 and fox9.com/live.

But you can still watch live broadcasts of the FOX 9 Buzz (Weekdays, 9 a.m.) and The Jason Show (Weekdays, 10 a.m.) on FOX 9+ and streaming at fox9.com/live/kmsp2.

The Jason Show

Where to find FOX 9+

Comcast: 10/807

DirecTV: 29

DISH: 29

Mediacom: 10/803

Over Air: 9.2

Spectrum: 10

Derek Chauvin trial on FOX 9

The trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin will be broadcast in full on FOX 9 starting March 29, including a quick recap of the day when court adjourns, followed by the FOX 9 News at 5. 

Chauvin is standing trial on charges of second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. Former Minneapolis police officers Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane are each charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. All four officers were fired the day after Floyd’s death. Thao, Kueng and Lane will be tried together on August 23.