How to nominate your FOX 9 Top Teacher

The FOX 9 Top Teacher Award recognizes outstanding teachers in Minnesota who encourage, inspire and bring learning to life inside and outside the classroom.

Nominate a teacher who has made a difference in your life for the FOX 9 Top Teacher Award. The Top Teachers will win $1,000 from Royal Credit Union for their school and a pizza party from Papa Murphy’s.

Click here to nominate your Top Teacher. The first 200 nominations could win you a free pizza from Papa Murphy’s.

Nominations opened Feb. 5 and will close on March 24. Winners will be notified in April and May.

Contest rules can be found here.