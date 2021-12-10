How Minnesotans spent the 1st day of major snowfall in the Twin Cities

When the snow starts to pile up, Minnesotans start to stock up.

"I just finished work, so I'm picking up some groceries, so I don't have to go out for the weekend," said Kowalski's shopper Stephanie McDonald. "I've lived here for 30 years, and I still hate driving in the snow. So I'd rather stay home and not have to go out."

At the Kowalski's on Lyndale Avenue in south Minneapolis, the first big snowstorm of the season brought a flurry of activity as customers prepared to hunker down for the weekend.

"It's been crazy. Kind of like a holiday. The first snowfall of every year is always real busy, real busy," said Kowalski's manager Dan Leitner.

For some people like Chris Garcia, who owns Garcia Lawn and Snow, the next 24 hours will be a golden opportunity to make a little green.

"It's always an opportunity to make money when it snows. A lot of people don't like to remove snow, so good thing for me. Benefits me in the winter," said Garcia.

But for others like Todd Schuman and his kids, who went sledding at a hill near 51st and Newton Avenue South in Minneapolis, the first few flakes offer the chance to enjoy the winter wonderland that is Minnesota while they can.

"We knew there was going to be a lot of snow coming down and the kids have been so excited for winter to come that we weren't going to miss the opportunity to hit the sledding as soon as we could," said Schuman. "We just love it. It's so much fun.It's a great opportunity for the kids to get out and burn some energy because they gotta go up and down the hill. So we just love doing it and look forward to it."