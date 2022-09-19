Expand / Collapse search

Watch: Hoverboard rider falls into Detroit River during auto show demonstration

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
FOX 2 Detroit

Hoverboard falls into Detroit River

A hoverboard demonstration over the weekend ended when the board flipped, sending the rider into the Detroit River. Video courtesy of Lorenzo Smith

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A hoverboard flipped into the Detroit River during an auto show demonstration Sunday.

View: Detroit Auto Show viewing schedule and attractions

The rider was over the river showing off the board when the board flipped over, sending the rider head-first into the water. Coast Guard boats nearby responded to help them out of the water.

hoverboard 2

(Photo: Lorenzo Smith)

This year's auto show has focused on cars and trucks, as well as the sky.

WATCH: Detroit Auto Show president takes hoverbike for a flight

The Coast Guard closed part of the river to boats for air demonstrations over the weekend as part of the Detroit Auto Show, which runs through Sept. 25. Attendees could see airplanes, hoverboards, and jetpacks in action.

Hoverboard falls into river during Detroit Auto Show demonstration

A hoverboard rider was flipped into the Detroit River while showing off the board during the auto show. Video courtesy of Gabrielle White