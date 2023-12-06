Houston rapper Sauce Walka leads police on high speed chase of 130 miles per hour, crashes vehicle

Houston rapper Sauce Walka is facing charges after leading police on a high speed chase early Wednesday morning.

According to court documents, Sauce Walka, also known as Albert Walker Mondane, is charged with evading arrest or detention - motor vehicle, watercraft, or tire deflation device.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 05: Sauce Walka attends Keyglock Playboy birthday celebration at Clè Houston on August 05, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for Keyglock)

Court documents stated that Mondane evaded from police while driving 130 miles per hour for over two miles until he crashed his vehicle.

Albert Walker Mondane (Photo: Harris County Sheriff's Office)

His first court setting is scheduled for Friday.