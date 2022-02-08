House Democrats propose restrictions on no-knock raids

Minnesota House Democrats say they'll advance legislation as soon as next week with new restrictions on no-knock warrants in the wake of the Minneapolis Police raid that killed Amir Locke last week.

It won't be a ban: no-knock raids would be allowed in some cases.

The DFL declined to release final language of their bill, saying it is still being finalized. Members of Locke's family endorsed the push during a Tuesday afternoon news conference.

State Rep. Athena Hollins, DFL-St. Paul, says her legislation will include a narrower list of exceptions than what she proposed in 2021, which would have allowed police to conduct no-knock warrants in first-degree murder cases, hostage taking, terrorism, kidnapping, and human trafficking. That bill did not pass.

The bill will get hearings in the House Public Safety committee next week, Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, told reporters.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Warren Limmer, R-Maple Grove, told reporters Monday that no-knock warrants are useful in some circumstances, so he would not support a ban.