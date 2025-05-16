Horses safe after 4-vehicle pileup on Interstate 35 near Wyoming

article

The Brief Interstate 35 near Wyoming was shut down for nearly two hours Friday afternoon after a four-vehicle crash involving two cars, and two trucks with trailers. One of the trailers contained four to five horses and three dogs. The horses got loose after, but were captured and no animals were hurt. Northbound I-35 was shut down for nearly two hours, reopening just before 6 p.m.



Interstate 35 in Wyoming had to be shut down for nearly two hours Friday afternoon after a four-vehicle crash involving two vehicles and two trucks with trailers, one hauling horses and dogs.

What happened

The backstory:

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash at about 3:50 p.m. on northbound Interstate 35 near the Wyoming exit. When authorities arrived, they determined an unknown vehicle cut in front of traffic, causing a rear-end chain reaction style crash.

Authorities say a passenger vehicle was hit by a truck with a trailer, which was hit by another truck with a horse trailer. Another passenger car was involved in the crash.

The State Patrol says the horse trailer was carrying four to five horses, and three dogs, none of which was injured in the crash.

Horses on the loose?

What we know:

The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook they believe the horses were loose in the immediate aftermath of the crash, creating more chaos on the interstate during the afternoon rush hour. They were eventually gathered.

One hospitalized

The State Patrol says one driver was hospitalized with minor, non-life threatening injuries.

Northbound Interstate 35 was closed from 3:50 p.m. to 5:40 p.m.