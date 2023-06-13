Hopkins, Minn. gears up for its first pride festival

June is Pride Month and Hopkins is readying to hold its first pride festival.

The festival is scheduled to take place in the area around Main and 8th streets on Saturday. The idea for a pride event in Hopkins was born after a new mural, featuring rainbows, was painted over with gray paint last year.

Following the incident, the artist and community decided to host a pride event to demonstrate that all are welcome in Hopkins. The planning for the festival didn't start until April, but thanks to the support from local businesses, the city council, and a team of 55 volunteers, it has come together quickly.

"They're all family-friendly performances, we have art booths local art, games for kids, we have food trucks, a beer tent, scavenger hunt," said Benny Barrett with Hopkins Pride. "So our idea was to make sure the entire community could be involved, regardless of how you identify yourself, for all ages as well."

The pride festival will take place this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.