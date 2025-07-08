Homeowner left with questions after ice chunk falls on pole barn

The Brief A Wisconsin homeowner is trying to solve a mystery that appeared out of the clear blue sky. Lonny Piche says he heard a loud noise outside his home in Hudson, Wisconsin, around 4 p.m. on Monday afternoon. Piche says he found a bowling ball-sized chunk of ice that had fallen through the roof of his pole barn, leaving behind a hole and plenty of questions.



One Wisconsin homeowner wonders if an ice chunk fell from a plane or if there is a natural explanation for the unusual occurrence.

‘Why me?’

What we know:

Every item in Lonny Piche's pole barn for his antiques business has a story.

But his newest arrival is more interesting than most.

"Crazy. Out of the whole wide earth, something like this falling on me," Piche told FOX 9.

Unexpected ice

The backstory:

Piche was watching TV at his house on Monday afternoon when he heard a loud noise in the backyard.

"It sounded like a big boom. It sounded like an explosion," said Piche.

When he ran outside, he noticed a huge hole in the roof of the storage building and several chunks of ice lying on the ground nearby.

A picture of the chunk of ice taken by Lonny Piche. (FOX 9)

One of the chunks was stuck between the roof and the ceiling, leading Piche to believe a bowling-ball-sized piece of ice fell from the sky.

"I called my neighbors to come. I said, I need witnesses. This is really weird," said Piche.

Piche says his house is on a flight path to MSP Airport, so he believes the ice could have fallen from a plane, but he also wonders if Mother Nature is responsible for the unusual occurrence.

"I'm bewildered, to tell you the truth. It obviously happened, but where did it come from? What is it," said Piche.

What they're saying:

Workers may have patched the hole in the roof, but Piche says he's not ready to close the door on this mystery just yet.

"I'm known as kind of a big storyteller but even this story's got me wondering what it's all about," said Piche.