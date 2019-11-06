Holidazzle opens in Loring Park day after Thanksgiving

article

Holidazzle will return to Loring Park in Minneapolis for the fifth year in a row, starting the day after Thanksgiving.

This year’s Holidazzle will bring back annual favorites such as the free Mpls WinterSkate ice skating rink, Fulton Beer Garden and the fireworks show on Fridays.

Holidazzle Movie Nights will also return, featuring holiday favorites Elf, Home Alone, A Christmas Story, The Grinch (2018), Miracle, Polar Express, Smallfoot and Christmas with the Kranks.

Of course, there will be plenty of local food and drinks—including Thursday Nite Bites and Sunday brunch offerings.

NEW THIS YEAR

Among the new things to see and do this year are pop-up skating performances at the ice skating rink, an illuminative art installation, glass blowing demonstrations, cooking demos, an expanded Kids Zone and story time sessions with local authors and Santa.

The Mpls Craft Market will host 20 local artists makers daily at Holidazzle—some vendors will rotate every weekend while some will be there for the entirety of the run.

Sunday, Dec. 8 will be Most Epic Dog Day, featuring events and giveaways. Local, adoptable animal visits will also take place on Saturdays and Sundays during all four weekends of Holidazzle.

SCHEDULE

Holidazzle runs Thursday-Sundays from Nov. 29-Dec. 22. It is free and open to the public.