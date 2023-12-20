Holiday drinks and apps with Red Cow Uptown: Taste Buds
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Red Nose Room at Red Cow Uptown is decked out for Christmas and cocktails (or mocktails), and Stephanie Hansen gets a taste with Ian Lowther in the latest episode of Taste Buds.
Stephanie is also serving up a creative holiday gift – homemade Irish Cream, and cheesy appetizers to please hungry party guests. Find recipes for her Gruyère Cheese Puff and Goat Cheese Log below.
Homemade Irish Cream
Ingredients
- 3 tablespoons cocoa powder
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- 1 tablespoon instant coffee granules
- 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
- 1/3 cup cold press coffee or brewed coffee (can sub ¼ cup espresso)
- 3 cups (235 ml) heavy cream
- 1 14 oz can (395 ml) sweetened condensed milk
- 2.5 cups (400 ml) Irish whiskey
Instructions are available in the video above and here.
Gruyère Cheese Puff
Ingredients
- 1 sheet frozen puff pastry, thawed
- 15-20 sun-dried tomato halves
- 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
- 1 clove garlic, grated on a microplane
- 1 pound gruyère cheese, cubed (approximately 2.5 cups)
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh rosemary
- 1 egg, beaten
- coarse salt, for sprinkling
Instructions are available in the video above and here.
Holiday Goat Cheese Log
Ingredients
- 4 oz goat cheese log, softened
- 1/3 cup dried cranberries, roughly chopped
- 1 tablespoon fresh rosemary leaves, finely chopped
- 1 tablespoon Italian parsley, chopped
- 1 tablespoon lemon zest
- 1/3 cup salted pecans, chopped
Instructions are available in the video above and here.