Holiday drinks and apps with Red Cow Uptown: Taste Buds

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Red Nose Room at Red Cow Uptown is decked out for Christmas and cocktails (or mocktails), and Stephanie Hansen gets a taste with Ian Lowther in the latest episode of Taste Buds

Stephanie is also serving up a creative holiday gift – homemade Irish Cream, and cheesy appetizers to please hungry party guests. Find recipes for her Gruyère Cheese Puff and Goat Cheese Log below. 

Homemade Irish Cream

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons cocoa powder
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 1 tablespoon instant coffee granules
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 1/3 cup cold press coffee or brewed coffee (can sub ¼ cup espresso)
  • 3 cups (235 ml) heavy cream
  • 1 14 oz can (395 ml) sweetened condensed milk
  • 2.5 cups (400 ml) Irish whiskey

 Instructions are available in the video above and here.

Gruyère Cheese Puff

Ingredients

  • 1 sheet frozen puff pastry, thawed
  • 15-20 sun-dried tomato halves
  • 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
  • 1 clove garlic, grated on a microplane
  • 1 pound gruyère cheese, cubed (approximately 2.5 cups)
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh rosemary
  • 1 egg, beaten
  • coarse salt, for sprinkling

 Instructions are available in the video above and here.

Holiday Goat Cheese Log

Ingredients

  • 4 oz goat cheese log, softened
  • 1/3 cup dried cranberries, roughly chopped
  • 1 tablespoon fresh rosemary leaves, finely chopped
  • 1 tablespoon Italian parsley, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon lemon zest
  • 1/3 cup salted pecans, chopped

Instructions are available in the video above and here.