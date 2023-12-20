Holiday drinks and apps with Red Cow Uptown: Taste Buds

The Red Nose Room at Red Cow Uptown is decked out for Christmas and cocktails (or mocktails), and Stephanie Hansen gets a taste with Ian Lowther in the latest episode of Taste Buds.

Stephanie is also serving up a creative holiday gift – homemade Irish Cream, and cheesy appetizers to please hungry party guests. Find recipes for her Gruyère Cheese Puff and Goat Cheese Log below.

Homemade Irish Cream

Ingredients

3 tablespoons cocoa powder

1 tablespoon sugar

1 tablespoon instant coffee granules

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1/3 cup cold press coffee or brewed coffee (can sub ¼ cup espresso)

3 cups (235 ml) heavy cream

1 14 oz can (395 ml) sweetened condensed milk

2.5 cups (400 ml) Irish whiskey

Instructions are available in the video above and here.

Gruyère Cheese Puff

Ingredients

1 sheet frozen puff pastry, thawed

15-20 sun - dried tomato halves

1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

1 clove garlic, grated on a microplane

1 pound gruyère cheese, cubed (approximately 2.5 cups)

1 tablespoon chopped fresh rosemary

1 egg, beaten

coarse salt, for sprinkling

Instructions are available in the video above and here.

Holiday Goat Cheese Log

Ingredients

4 oz goat cheese log, softened

1/3 cup dried cranberries, roughly chopped

1 tablespoon fresh rosemary leaves, finely chopped

1 tablespoon Italian parsley, chopped

1 tablespoon lemon zest

1/3 cup salted pecans, chopped

Instructions are available in the video above and here.