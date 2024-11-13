Hmong Cornhole Club is changing the game

The Brief Hmong Cornhole Club is providing community connections and a competitive outlet. Similar clubs have sprung up around the country. It is the largest cornhole club in Minnesota.



It's Wednesday night at the Dala Thai Restaurant in Spring Lake Park, and in the backroom, the bags are flying.

What is Hmong Cornhole Club?

For some, it's a competitive outlet.

For others, socializing is the major draw. But for everyone, cornhole is the name of the game.

"It's like a melting pot. We have all kinds of races come here. I mean, I play all kinds of sports, but this is an easy sport. I don't get hurt," said Hmong Cornhole Club member Sa Yang.

Yang has been playing the popular sport competitively for about a year.

He says it not only helps him maintain an active lifestyle.

The Hmong Cornhole Club has sort of become his home away from home.

"I'm 51. I don't feel 51. I feel like I'm 18. I think because of my active life and the active sports I play and get involved with people. It makes me look young and feel young," said Yang.

Alan Lee is one of the members of the Hmong community who had a kernel of an idea to start the club three years ago, after hearing about a tournament over Labor Day weekend on social media.

How the club grew

Since then, it has grown from about 30 members to well over 100, making it the largest cornhole club in Minnesota.

"We all share a common interest, which is throwing bags into a hole. Love it. Love it," said Lee.

Lee says since their club started, other Hmong cornhole clubs have sprung up in other states like Wisconsin, Michigan, Oklahoma and California.

"Anywhere there is a Hmong population, word spread like wildfire and everyone wanted to play this game," said Lee.

What it means for members

Lee says the Hmong community is very competitive and has embraced cornhole because success depends on mental skills like strategy, technique and repetition.

"Back in Thailand, we used to throw rocks into a hole. It's a hole that we dug out. It's sort of like this but with a heavier object now and a further distance," said Lee.

One of the club's other founders, Dia Lee, recently went pro after winning world and national titles.

She believes the Hmong Cornhole Club is helping level the playing field for other members of her community, in a mostly white sport.

"Definitely. I do feel that I'm out there representing the Hmong community throughout the nation and also representing Minnesota as well. I'm proud to represent both populations," said Dia.

But you don't have to be Hmong to join the club.

Joey Novak has been tossing bags with the group almost since the beginning.

"The Hmong community is just so welcoming to anyone and everyone. They especially appreciate when you can play right? They're some of the best players around here and if you can play, you can play. It's my third place. You talk about work, home, Hmong cornhole is my third place, so its pretty awesome," said Novak.

As for Yang, he hopes the club continues to grow and brings more young players into the fold, because when it comes to cornhole gaining ground in his community, Yang says he's all ears.

"I'm going to play until I can't walk, which is going to be 100 years old," said Yang.