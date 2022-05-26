Portion of Highway 77/Cedar Avenue in Minneapolis closing for a month

Highway 77 in South Minneapolis is closing for about a month as crews work to resurface the road and make accessibility and safety improvements.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation will close Highway 77/Cedar Avenue between West Lake Nokomis Parkway and Highway 62 at 5 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31, until Tuesday, June 28. The Highway 62 and Cedar Avenue ramps in the area will also close during this time.

Motorists taking southbound Cedar Avenue will be detoured to East 46th Street to Interstate 35W to Highway 62 to Highway 77. Those traveling north on Highway 77 will be detoured to Highway 62, I-35W, East 46th Street to Cedar Avenue.

During the closure, CenterPoint Energy will replace a natural gas main at the Cedar Avenue-Edgewater Boulevard intersection. This will result in a rerouting of the multiuse trail along the west side of Cedar Avenue, south of West Lake Nokomis Parkway, from 5 a.m. on May 31 through June 28.

Advertisement

The closure is part of the $14.4 million Highway 77/Cedar Avenue construction project, which involves MnDOT resurfacing Highway 77 between the Minnesota River in Bloomington and Lake Nokomis in South Minneapolis. The project also includes making repairs to the 86th Street bridge over Highway 77, upgrades to intersections to provide universal access, and drainage improvements. Work will continue through this fall.