Highway 7 closing in Minnetonka, Shorewood until Oct. 20.

MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Motorists in the western metro will need to brace themselves for a work-week shutdown along Highway 7, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).
Highway 7 shutdown
What we know:
Beginning at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 15, and lasting until 5 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 20, Highway 7 will be closed in both directions between Vine Hill Road in Shorewood/Deephaven and County Road 101 in Minnetonka.
MnDOT says the closure will be for a culvert replacement, and drivers will be detoured during the process.
Dig deeper:
MnDOT says drivers will be advised to take the following detours during the disruption:
- Westbound: Highway 7, to southbound I-494, to westbound Highway 5, to northbound Highway 41 to Highway 7.
- Eastbound: Highway 7, to southbound Highway 41, to eastbound Highway 5 to northbound I-494, to Highway 7.
The Source: Information provided by the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).