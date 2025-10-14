Highway 7 closing in Minnetonka, Shorewood until Oct. 20.

The Brief The Minnesota Department of Transportation says Highway 7 will close in both directions from Shorewood to Minnetonka, beginning at 7 p.m. on Oct. 15. Drivers will face detours during the stretch as crews work to replace a culvert. Pending weather, the highway will reopen again at 5 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 20.



Motorists in the western metro will need to brace themselves for a work-week shutdown along Highway 7, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).

Highway 7 shutdown

What we know:

Beginning at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 15, and lasting until 5 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 20, Highway 7 will be closed in both directions between Vine Hill Road in Shorewood/Deephaven and County Road 101 in Minnetonka.

MnDOT says the closure will be for a culvert replacement, and drivers will be detoured during the process.

Dig deeper:

MnDOT says drivers will be advised to take the following detours during the disruption:

Westbound: Highway 7, to southbound I-494, to westbound Highway 5, to northbound Highway 41 to Highway 7.

Eastbound: Highway 7, to southbound Highway 41, to eastbound Highway 5 to northbound I-494, to Highway 7.