Highway 212 in Carver County closed after crash

A stretch of Highway 12 near Norwood Young America is closed after a crash involving a truck Friday afternoon.

The Carver County Sheriff’s Office said Highway 212 is shut down in both directions from Tacoma Avenue to County Road 51 due to a crash and is expected to be closed for some time.

The Minnesota State Patrol is handling the investigation and the Minnesota Department of Transportation is responding to help with road closure. The state patrol said it is investigating it as an injury crash but does not know the extent of the injuries.

