Hibbing home explosion: Firefighters sift through debris to determine cause

The Brief An explosion Sunday night in Hibbing leveled a home and left one man critically injured. Firefighters have spent the last few days searching for a cause. A fundraiser has been created to help the family.



Hibbing firefighters are continuing to sift through the debris left behind after an explosion destroyed a home Sunday evening, as investigators work to determine the cause.

Hibbing house explosion

What we know:

Reports of the explosion at a home along 9th Avenue East near Hibbing High School came through around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The blast destroyed the two-story home and started a fire that spread to a neighboring house. One man was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries following the blast. No other injuries were reported, but two cats also died in the wreckage while two dogs were able to escape.

What you can do:

The blast destroyed the home where Dave and Misty Peterson lived with their young grandson Jax. An online fundraiser has been created to support the family, as Dave recovers in the Hennepin County Medical Center.

What they're saying:

The fundraiser organizer writes: "Dave is currently in critical condition at Hennepin County Medical Center, fighting for his life, while Missy, Dawson, and little Jax are trying to stay strong and process the unimaginable. They’ve lost everything they own and are now facing the difficult road of starting over from nothing."

So far, more than $30,000 has been raised to support the family.

Search for a cause

Dig deeper:

In an update on Wednesday, firefighters said crews have been at the explosion scene consistently since Sunday, logging more than 50 hours since the blast.

Speaking with KQDS on Monday, Hibbing Fire Chief Erik Jankila described how unusual it was for a small city like Hibbing to face such a devastating incident.

"In 32 years of being in public safety, I've never been to a house explosion before," recalled Chief Jankila. "A couple of the neighbors that I have spoken to have said it was extremely loud, and it was a violent shake in the neighborhood, something that is obviously not usual."