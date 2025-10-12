Hibbing home destroyed in explosion, fire

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A fire and reported explosion left a home destroyed in Hibbing. (Northland FireWire) From: Supplied

Multiple fire departments have responded to a large fire and explosion at a home in Hibbing. The home is on 9th Avenue East near Hibbing High School. One person was taken to the hospital for treatment.



A fire and reported explosion left at least one person hurt and a home leveled in Hibbing, Minn. on Sunday.

What we know:

Fire crews from multiple departments responded around 6:30 p.m. Sunday to reports of an explosion and large fire on 9th Avenue East in Hibbing, not far from Hibbing High School.

Crews at the scene found a two-story home engulfed in flames. The fire had also spread to a neighboring home.

Photos shared by Northland FireWire show the rubble left behind after the fire and partially collapsed remnants of the home frame.

The fire was under control by 9:15 p.m.

Local perspective:

The Hibbing Fire Department said officials described the scene as "chaotic" and were asking members of the public to avoid the area for the time being.

Multiple neighboring fire departments responded to help with the battle.

What we don't know:

The cause of the explosion is not yet known. Crews say one person was taken to the hospital for treatment. Their condition is not yet known.