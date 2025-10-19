Hewing Hotel in Minneapolis named among best hotels in Midwest

article

The Brief The Hewing Hotel in Minneapolis' North Loop is among the top hotels in the Midwest, according to a Conde Nast readers ranking. The Hewing finished as number five on the list and was the only Minnesota hotel included in the ranking. This is the seventh time the Hewing has been recognized by the Conde Nast readers survey.



The Hewing Hotel in Minneapolis' North Loop has been named among the best hotels in the Midwest, according to a recent poll.

Hewing recognized among best hotels in Midwest

What we know:

The Hewing was voted the fifth-best hotel in the Midwest by a Conde Nast readers poll. This is the seventh time that the Hewing has been recognized by the Conde Nast Readers Choice Awards since opening in the historic Jackson Building on Washington Avenue in 2016.

The Hewing was the only Minnesota hotel to make the list. In the Midwest, Milwaukee's Hyatt Regency took the top spot.

Local perspective:

The cheapest bookings for the Hewing that FOX 9 could find over the coming months start in the $230 per night range.

Top hotel rankings

Dig deeper:

The Hewing finished with a score of 98.54 out of 100. As far as FOX 9 can tell, Conde Nast's website doesn't detail exactly how the winners were chosen, but notes the survey used responses from more than 750,000 readers. The website also notes Conde Nast gets a "commission" for stays booked through their affiliate links.

The listing for the Hewing Hotel on Conde Nast touts its bar, pool, and sauna on the hotel's rooftop, along with the hotel's Tullibee restaurant.

Big picture view:

While among the best in the Midwest, the Hewing didn't make Conde Nast's top 50 in the world.

It's worth noting that Chicago hotels were ranked on a separate list and not included in the Midwest listing. Four hotels in Chicago made the top 50 hotels in the world ranking, with the Godfrey Hotel finishing 10th overall. FOX 9 found bookings in December as low as $110 per night for the Godfrey.