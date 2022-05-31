Heroes Monument opens in Hastings for Memorial Day

Often viewed as the unofficial start to summer, Memorial Day carries a much more somber meaning as we honor military members who gave everything.

In Hastings, there is a new way to pay that respect every day. The United Heroes League opened a Heroes Monument to the public.

"Right now we have about 400 military names on the wall," United Heroes League president Shane Hudella said. "Our oldest veteran is a World War I veteran."

A symbolic tribute to all who served, but especially those lost in combat.

"There’s really not enough we can do to thank the men and women who have laid down their lives for us," Hudella said. "But this is a start."

With support from professional sports teams in Minnesota and across the country, United Heroes League is a national organization helping kids of military families play sports, including the Andersons, a Gold Star family from Farmington. Shavon Anderson and her three sons lost their dad, Ben, in 2013. United Heroes League a major part of their lives ever since.

"Since we started over, so to speak, it’s for people like myself to know that they’re not alone," Anderson said. "Raise awareness and know that these opportunities exist."

Serving families the mission, but remembering is at the heart of it all.

"It’s not about a hockey stick or baseball bat or a new football," Hudella said. "It’s really about the service and sacrifice of the men and women of the United States Armed Forces."

Advertisement

If you would like information about the memorial and how to donate to help military families, visit unitedheroesleague.org.