Hero school bus driver saves lost boy who wandered into Lake Owasso

One local family has an extra reason to be grateful for this Thanksgiving holiday thanks to a heroic Roseville Area Schools bus driver who jumped into action to save a non-verbal four-year-old boy.

The Brief The Ramsey County Sherriff’s Office says a nonverbal four-year-old boy’s mother reported he had wandered off, and she could not find him. Authorities said not too long after, they found him in the arms of a school bus driver in Shoreview who saved his life. That bus driver was Mebal Kaanyi who drives for Schmitty & Sons Bus Co. serving Roseville Area Schools.



The hero instinct

The backstory:

The Ramsey Co. Sherriff’s Office (RSCO) said a nonverbal four-year-old boy’s mother reported he had wandered off, and she could not find him despite deputies searching the area.

The rescue:

Mebal Kaanyi was on the job driving a school bus for Schmitty & Sons Bus Co. serving Roseville Area Schools last Thursday.

The day started like any other, but while on her afternoon route through Shoreview, she happened to see a boy crying, running around on his own.

Kaanyi said she immediately felt something was wrong and tried to talk to the boy, but he just ran past her, and past a fence, then into the water at Lake Owasso.

Kaanyi said she didn't know how to swim, but without hesitation, she ran in after him and was able to pull him to safety. She said the child was up to his neck in water and struggling when she reached him.

RSCO said deputies and medics met them at the scene and transported him to a hospital, where his mother met him, and he is expected to recover.

What they're saying:

Dozens of the students on Kaanyi’s route in Roseville Area Schools surprised her Monday afternoon with a banner they had created recognizing her heroic act that reads, "Super Hero" and "You are so cool for saving that kid."

"I appreciate all the time they put in to make this for me to recognize what I just did. I’m really humbled," said Mebal Kaanyi.

Kaanyi’s own daughter was on her bus that day, and was not surprised by her mother’s courage.

"Everyday she tells mama, ‘I want to be like you,’" said Kaanyi.