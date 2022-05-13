Here's what's at stake at Minnesota GOP convention this weekend

article

Minnesota Republicans gather starting Friday for their endorsing convention at Rochester's Mayo Civic Center. Their goal: to endorse a candidate for governor, propelling that person into the general election against Gov. Tim Walz.

But things could go sideways.

Republican Party officials want to use electronic voting for the endorsement votes, but some delegates favor paper ballots. That method is more time-consuming and will threaten the party's ability to finish by the scheduled end time at 6 p.m. Saturday, especially because the governor's race may require multiple rounds of balloting, Chairman David Hann has told FOX 9.

Things got off to an unsettled start Thursday at the state central committee, a smaller gathering of party activists, who suddenly voted to disassociate with several affiliate groups, including the Log Cabin Republicans. Some delegates say they will make a motion at Friday's full convention to re-certify the groups.

Republicans also plan to choose candidates in the other statewide races: attorney general, secretary of state, and auditor over the two-day convention on Friday and Saturday.

The GOP senses that the political winds are at its back this year. Midterm elections are typically challenging for the party in power. President Joe Biden's approval ratings have sagged. High inflation is American voters' top economic concern.

Republicans have not won a statewide race since former Gov. Tim Pawlenty's victory in 2006. Democrats, in turn, are trying to make this year's election about former President Donald Trump, who has galvanized Democratic voters in each of the last two elections.

What's at stake at the convention?

Republican candidates are seeking the endorsement of GOP delegates who were chosen at caucuses across the state in February. Traditionally, Republicans who fail to get the party's endorsement drop out of the race, allowing the endorsed candidate to focus on the general election.

After months of campaigning, no frontrunner has emerged in the Republican governor's race. That has raised the uncertainty around this weekend's convention, where a candidate needs 60% of delegates' votes to secure an endorsement.

Former state Sen. Scott Jensen, former congressional candidate Kendall Qualls, state Sen. Paul Gazelka, former Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek, dermatologist Neil Shah, and Lexington Mayor Mike Murphy are running for the governor's race endorsement. State Sen. Michelle Benson dropped out of the race this month.

At the convention, candidates are allowed to make speeches to win support. Then, they and their volunteers will work the room, trying to woo delegates who are supporting other candidates.

If no one wins the endorsement, the GOP race will likely require a primary election on Aug. 9. Even if there is a narrow endorsement, one or more losing candidates could decide to force a primary, though all have said publicly that they will abide by the endorsement.

Complicating factors

One unknown is the voting method being used to make endorsements.

Republican Party officials plan to conduct the balloting by electronic vote, but some delegates have raised concerns about security and are advocating for paper ballots instead.

A vote on the rules governing the convention — including the voting method — will be one of the first orders of business on Friday. If delegates vote for paper ballots, GOP officials warn that each round of endorsement balloting could take two hours.

That plays into a second concern about timing. Republicans have only booked the venue until midnight Saturday. Current GOP officials want convention business wrapped up by 6 p.m. Saturday so crews can start tearing down the event. That leaves just 32 hours to conduct the convention.

Republicans plan to start with the auditor's race, which is uncontested, before moving to endorsements for secretary of state, attorney general, and governor. But if delegates insist on paper ballots, GOP officials have said they might flip the order to ensure the governor's endorsement vote happens.

What about the DFL?

The DFL convention is the following weekend, May 20-22. The event will likely be a formality because there are no endorsement battles for Walz or the DFL's other statewide officials — a significant difference from 2018, when Democrats had a competitive convention.

Advertisement

Walz and Lt. Gov Peggy Flanagan are scheduled to address delegates on May 20. Attorney General Keith Ellison, Secretary of State Steve Simon, and Auditor Julie Blaha will follow.