Henry, Olivia, Evelyn, and Oliver among top 2019 baby names in Minnesota

Did someone you know have a baby this past year? What did they name them?

Thursday, the Minnesota Department of Health released a list of the most popular names for babies born in 2019 in the state.

For girls, Olivia, Evelyn, Charlotte, Nora, and Amelia were among the most popular names. For the boys, Henry, Oliver, William, Theodore, and Jack topped the list.

The Social Security Administration has not yet released its list of popular baby names for 2019. In 2018, Liam and Emma topped the list for the top names nationwide.