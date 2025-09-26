Hennepin Co. property taxes likely to rise, board adopts 7.79% max levy increase

The Brief The Hennepin County Board adopted a 7.79% maximum levy increase for 2026. Officials say the $81.5 million increase from last year will address residents' needs, climate action and safety net healthcare. Property tax accounts for about 36% of the overall county budget.



Property taxes in Hennepin County are expected to rise again after the board of commissioners approved a new tax levy for next year's budget.

A final vote on the budget and property taxes will be held in December.

Hennepin County property tax increase

By the numbers:

The Hennepin County Board of Commissioners announced the approval of a 7.79% maximum levy increase for 2026 on Thursday.

The county said property tax makes up about 36% of the overall county budget, while the rest comes from federal and state sources, as well as fees, services and other revenue sources.

County officials said in a news release that the operating portion of the budget totals $2.73 billion, which is an increase of 7.2%, or $182.3 million, from the 2025 adjusted budget. The capital portion total is $365.9 million, which is $202.5 million less than the 2025 adjusted capital budget.

Officials add that the levy increase is driven by a $33.8 million increase in public safety and justice departments and a $21 million increase in debt service.

City officials say the proposed budget addresses the uncertainties relating to state and federal funding while continuing investments in infrastructure and employees.

The proposed budget also supports the Metro Blue Line Extension, debt service and corridor maintenance, asset management and administrative activities.

What they're saying:

Hennepin County Commissioner Debbie Goettel, who chairs the committee in charge of the budget process, shared the following statement:

"We have a financial responsibility to our residents and taxpayers to provide essential services while also being mindful of tax burden on their lives. We are focused on stability and sustainability and utilizing strategies to help us prepare for future funding risks at the federal and state levels."

County Board Chair Irene Fernando shared the following statement on the budget proposal:

"We are committed to meeting the critical needs of our Hennepin County residents. This budget protects foundational public services, invests in our employees, stabilizes public safety infrastructure, and maintains our role as a safety-net provider."

Ramsey County tax hikes likely

Dig deeper:

Meanwhile, Ramsey County homeowners are bracing for a pretty significant hike in their property taxes.

Ramsey County officials are proposing a 9.75% property tax increase for 2026 and a 7.5% hike for 2027.

The proposed budget totaling $929 million for 2026 – a 6.57% overall budget increase from the 2025 budget – would equate to an extra $22 a month on a median-sized home.

In 2027, the budget would balloon to $968 million, or a 4.2% increase from the 2026 level.

Staff reductions of 43 positions currently filled are included in the proposed two-year budget, most of which come via the closing of a detox center that officials believe is currently underused.

Public comment meetings will be held on Sept. 22 and Dec. 11, before the Ramsey County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to vote on its finalization on Dec. 15.