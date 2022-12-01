Hennepin Co. deputies warn about scammers calling residents pretending to be law enforcement

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about phone calls from individuals pretending to be law enforcement officers demanding money. Tonight, a reminder from authorities: "Cops don't call for cash."

"We get these scams in kind of waves," said Lt. Erik McKloskey with the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities posted a tweet after seeing an uptick in complaints this week. Some residents say that they are receiving calls from someone claiming to represent the sheriff's office. The caller even provided officers' real names.

"The various scams are you have a warrant for your arrest, you missed jury duty," said Lt. McKloskey. He says that the callers are after gift cards, credit card numbers and cash.

Many of these transactions are occurring over the phone and in person.

"We’re not going to meet somewhere to collect these funds. We’ve had people meet in front of our jail or the city hall steps and exchange money with a stranger when they think it was an officer. But before they know it was a scam, they’re long gone," said Lt. McKloskey.

It wouldn't be normal for the sheriff's office to call anyone.

"We don’t call people and ask for money in any way. And we certainly don’t… if someone was going to call for bail money, it would be the person who needs the bail money," said Lt. McKloskey.

It's a nationwide problem, that has cost some victims thousands of dollars. "I think that if it ever comes down to your gut feeling, if this is weird. Call the agency back on your own number, not the number that was called to you," said Lt. McKloskey.

Authorities say that phone numbers from the callers have been traced to the state of Georgia and Texas. If a number comes up on your phone that you don't recognize, your best bet authorities say is to ignore it and wait to see if someone leaves a message.