Hennepin Co. candidate charged in tarantula tossing faces opponent at forum

The Brief In June, Marisa Simonetti, a candidate for Hennepin County board commissioner, made national headlines when a video showed her playing loud music, banging pots and pans, screaming, and throwing a live tarantula down a staircase. Simonetti claims these actions were an attempt to evict her housemate from their home. During a District 6 candidate forum in Minnetonka City Hall, Simonetti addressed the incident, justifying her actions as a response to an abnormal situation. She expressed no regret and emphasized her intent to continue her campaign. Simonetti was charged with fifth-degree assault after her arrest but has not considered dropping out of the race. Her opponent, Heather Edelson, commented on the unusual nature of the race and the media attention surrounding Simonetti's actions, expressing surprise at the developments.



After being arrested in June, accused of throwing a tarantula at her housemate, Hennepin County Commission candidate Marisa Simonetti is forging ahead with her campaign, facing off against incumbent Heather Edelson.

Background

In June, Hennepin County board commissioner candidate Marisa Simonetti made national headlines, when her housemate captured a video of her playing loud music, banging pots and pans, screaming, and tossing a live tarantula down a staircase.

Simonetti says she did these things in an attempt to get the housemate out of the home.

After her arrest this summer, Simonetti was charged with fifth-degree assault. She subsequently lost her Republican endorsement for the Hennepin County seat.

Simonetti ran for the same seat during a special election in May but lost to former Minnesota House representative Heather Edelson by about 1,000 votes.

What they are saying

On Wednesday night, that incident was the elephant in the room at a District 6 candidate forum inside Minnetonka City Hall.

"In abnormal situations, expect an abnormal response to be normal… I got a spider, I didn’t hit anybody, I got a spider," Simonetti said. "I’m still me at the end of the day. It’s a lot of eyes on you and it’s a lot of pressure, but in terms of that tarantula, all I know is on Nov. 5, Heather Edelson is getting her tarantula tossed out of county board."

Despite her arrest, Simonetti says she never considered ending her campaign.

"If I had done something wrong, I would have considered dropping out. But, in fact, I have a duty to defend, and we need someone like that who is not afraid to put themselves at risk, or say or do the wrong thing they may be criticized for, to protect those they love," Simonetti continued. "I made 100% the right choice in protecting my son and my safety. So, I would never do anything differently. I had a duty to defend, and my gut and my spirit was correct, and that will come out over the next couple of weeks."

Simonetti’s opponent Hennepin County board commissioner Heather Edelson also weighed in: "This race, by far, has been one of the most interesting in terms of my opponent, and some of the things that have happened and have made the news," Edelson told FOX 9. "I was surprised."

What's next?

Simonetti is set to appear in court for her arraignment next month. Election Day is November