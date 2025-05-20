Uptown Minneapolis businesses struggling with ongoing construction

The Brief A popular thoroughfare in south Minneapolis is in the middle of a major makeover. The first phase of reconstructing Hennepin Avenue started last year and the second phase began a few weeks ago. A spokesperson says the city is holding weekly meetings with stakeholders as well as meetings with business owners and residents as needed.



Some businesses are having a tough time navigating the first upgrade of Hennepin Avenue in Uptown in 65 years.

Road blocks

Local perspective:

Tao Organic Cafe And Herbery has been near the corner of 22nd Street and Hennepin for more than 50 years.

But getting to the business has been a challenge lately, thanks to the road construction project out front.

"It's really difficult to sort of find your way here now," said Marcelline Harrisonfields, an employee who has worked at the business for three to four years.

‘This is like a nail in the coffin’

The backstory:

The City of Minneapolis is in phase two of reconstructing Hennepin Avenue, closing it from Douglas Avenue to 26th Street to replace the road, sewers and utility lines among other things, and add new bus shelters.

A sign on the door at Pizza Shark says it's temporarily closed because of the construction and other businesses say they are struggling due to the number of detours and lack of parking for their customers.

"We're not sure if we'll weather the storm," said Stan Pryor, the owner of Autopia auto repair shop.

Pryor says business at his shop is down 60%, since the project started a few weeks ago.

He says after the civil unrest following the murder of George Floyd, COVID-19 and now construction, he may have to close his shop for good if business doesn't pick up soon.

"We're not sure if we're going to be able to continue to afford the rent here," said Pryor.

More than a bump in the road

What they're saying:

Those who work along this stretch of Uptown say they understand why the project is necessary, but they say more needs to be done to support the small businesses that call Hennepin Avenue home.

"Come up with some plans for the future where it doesn't impact small businesses as much," said Harrison Fields.

A spokesperson says the city is holding weekly meetings with stakeholders as well as meetings with business owners and residents as needed.

The project is scheduled to wrap up in November.