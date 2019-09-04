Heggie's Pizza to be served at Minnesota Vikings games

article

The Minnesota State Fair might be over, but that doesn’t mean the food news will stop. Ahead of their season opener on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, the Minnesota Vikings announced Heggie’s Pizza will be the pizza provider for U.S. Bank Stadium for the 2019 season.

The Milaca-based pizza company, which opened in 1989, has been a bar staple for years.

U.S. Bank Stadium's food and beverage provider Aramark also announced other new foods for the upcoming season.

Arepa Bite Latin Food – Venezuelan family-owned business will serve Caribbean steak sandwiches and taquenos (Section 129).

David Fong’s – Landmark Chinese restaurant in Bloomington and one of the longest running family-owned restaurants in Minneapolis-St. Paul will serve wings and sesame chicken with rice (Section 360).

Heritage Tea House – Family-owned business that honors and celebrates the history and heritage of Minnesota’s African American community will serve jerk wings, jerk chicken and vegetarian rice bowls (Section 134).

No Name – Family-owned business based in St. Michael, Minnesota, will serve steakhouse seasoned burgers with American cheese, lettuce, tomato and red onion (North Star Grills throughout stadium).

O’Cheeze – Grilled cheese food truck and fast service market restaurant serving the Minneapolis-St. Paul area will serve gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches and lobster mac n cheese (Section 108)

A La Mode Ice Cream (Sections 124 and 329 (Be Graceful Locations))

Nut-free, egg-free, sesame-free ice cream

Be Graceful (Sections 124 & 329)

Buffalo Jack Sliders (vegan, soy free and gluten free option) – Young jackfruit, Frank’s hot sauce, cream cheese (vegan & soy free), diced celery, regular or gluten free buns

Chickpea “Tuna” Salad 4 Ways (vegetarian, vegan w/o cheese, gluten free option) – Chickpeas, stone ground mustard, lemon zest, tahini, chopped dill pickle, finely chopped celery, chopped red onion on pita rounds, bed of salad or bread

Greek Salad Wrap – Sliced zucchini, salt & pepper, olive oil, sliced tomato, sliced red onion, kale, white cheddar or chipotle gouda cheese, regular or gluten free tortillas and hummus

Delta Vikings Village (available outside pregame)

Breakfast and Lunch Nachos – Black beans, Mexican chorizo, ranchero sauce, cheddar cheese, scrambled eggs, cilantro, jalapeno

Bourbon Bacon Jam Hot Dog – Bourbon bacon jam with a poppy seed bun

North Star/MN Favorites (Section 118)

4th Street Pork Belly Skewer - Deep fried pork belly skewer with mashed potatoes, chipotle pepper, cheddar cheese and bacon

Walleye Sandwich – Deep fried breaded walleye with cabbage with corn relish with tartar sauce

Fish and Chips – Beer battered cod with steakhouse fries and tartar sauce

Tater Tot Hot Dish – Tater tots, gravy, cheddar cheese, green onions

Rusty Taco (Sections 105*, 113*, 122* and 310)

Loaded Nachos – Choice of Chicken, Beef or Steak, topped with cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole and queso

Tres Grande – Chips with Guacamole, Cheese and Salsa

Taco Trio – Chicken, Beef or Steak