Hamline University awards first recipients of George Floyd scholarship

Hamline University in St. Paul announced the first recipients of its George Floyd Endowed Scholarship.

Five undergraduate students received the scholarship:

Damyn Hultman, a senior social justice major from Duluth

Savior Allen-Knight, a senior philosophy major from St. Paul

Yasmin Hrisi, a senior political science and global studies major from Apple Valley

Ilhan Omar, a sophomore a legal studies major from St. Paul

Khalif Ahmed, a sophomore undeclared major from Saint Cloud

Students applied for the scholarship earlier this month. Applicants were required to answer the question, "How will the George Floyd Endowed Scholarship enable you to be a catalyst for good?"

Two Hamline alumni from the Class of 2009 created the scholarship in an effort to create progress for social justice through access to education for first-generation African-American and Black college students.