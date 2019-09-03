Hail, heavy winds rip through parts of Minnesota in Labor Day storm
Credit: Joshua Engelby
(FOX 9) - Several Minnesota residents reported snapped tree branches, quarter-sized hail and even golf ball-sized hail in Monday's storm.
Anoka, Dakota, Hennepin and Ramsey counties are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 2 a.m. Tuesday.
Some areas, such as Lake Osakis, saw straight line winds reaching up to 70 mph.
Viewers in Brooten spotted golf ball-sized hail, while viewers in Alexandria saw some smaller hail.
In Genola - outside Little Falls - viewer Courtney Carlson reported a collapsed roof.