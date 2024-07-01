Expand / Collapse search
Olympic gymnastic trials close out busy hospitality weekend in Minneapolis

By
Published  July 1, 2024 7:04am CDT
Minneapolis
FOX 9

Fans flock to Mpls for Olympic gymnastics trials

Fans crowd the Target Center in Minneapolis for the final day of the Olympic gymnastics trials. FOX 9's Courtney Godfrey has the last.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials wrapped up Sunday, closing out a busy weekend in Minneapolis.

Restaurants were buzzing Sunday as gymnastics fans flooded downtown, many coming from out-of-state to watch their favorite gymnasts compete.

"It’s kind of like our summer vacation. Last year we did Disney. This year we did a family reunion in Minnesota," said Kaleena Nowak of Des Moines, Iowa.

Nowak was part of a group of 14 people who came from Missouri, Iowa and Wisconsin. They said they also visited the Mall of America and the state Capitol during their visit to Minnesota.

"Just getting people downtown and enjoying downtown is always good for business," said the manager at the Loon Café, Marcus Dorn.

Dorn said that while restaurants like the Loon Café are still taking a hit from the office workers who never returned after the pandemic, weekend events provide a welcome boost.

"We just hope people keep showing up for events," he said. "The events have been enough to sustain us. We just really want to have some workforce back so we can start making some money again."

The Minneapolis Downtown Council said they did not have official numbers yet, but anticipated releasing hotel capacity and visitor tallies by early this week.

This weekend, Minneapolis also hosted the Twin Cities Pride Festival and the U.S. Paralympic Swimming trials at the University of Minnesota.