Gwyneth Paltrow reflects on ski crash trial for the first time

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Douglas County
19
Flood Warning
until MON 3:45 PM CDT, Burnett County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Buffalo County, Dunn County, Pepin County
Flood Warning
until MON 7:45 PM CDT, Traverse County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Todd County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 12:08 PM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 7:00 PM CDT until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:45 PM CDT, Kanabec County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Murray County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Clay County
Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 PM CDT, Clay County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, Wilkin County
Flood Warning
from SUN 11:35 AM CDT until MON 4:00 PM CDT, Aitkin County, Carlton County, Lake County, Pine County, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Big Stone County, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carlton County, Carver County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Itasca County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Norman County, Norman County, Pine County, Polk County, Polk County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Stearns County, Traverse County, Traverse County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Washington County, Wilkin County, Winona County, Wright County, Wright County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Chippewa County, Eau Claire County
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Southern Lake/North Shore, Washburn County

Gwyneth Paltrow reflects on ski crash trial for the first time

By Emily Trainham
Published 
FOX News

Verdict is in: Gwyneth Paltrow not at fault in ski crash

The highly publicized Gwyneth Paltrow ski crash trial has come to an end.

Last month, Gwyneth Paltrow stood trial in Utah where a man named Terry Sanderson accused her of causing him severe injury when she allegedly crashed into him while they were both skiing at the luxurious Deer Valley ski resort.

She ultimately won the trial after Sanderson was determined to be "100 percent at fault" for the 2016 ski crash. The proceedings garnered lots of attention, and now, weeks later, Paltrow has taken to Instagram to comment on what happened.

Her post featured a video of falling show, a photo of an extravagant living room, another photo of snow, and one of a whiskey bottle, all apparently taken during the time she spent in Utah for the trial.

Her captioned seemed to confirm this – she wrote "Last weeks of March; storms of varying kinds, a beautiful place to lay my head, cold therapy of the most natural kind, and a whisky discovery."

GWYNETH PALTROW DEER VALLEY SKI CRASH: TAYLOR SWIFT, MIRANDA LAMBERT AMONG STARS WHO FLOCK TO LUXURY SKI TOWN

The last weeks of March were when the trial took place. "Storms of various kinds" could refer to both the snowstorms in the area and the media storm the trial caused.

Many of her followers also understood her post to be a reference to her days in court.

"Hope you were able to ski in peace, my queen," one person wrote.

"May you never lose half a day of skiing again!!" another exclaimed, referencing Paltrow's viral quote from her testimony.

One follower told her, "And you deserve all the peace after what you just endured - and with such dignity. May you enjoy this goodness."

Gwyneth Paltrow trial: "It's he said, she said," doctor weighs in on ski crash | LiveNOW from FOX

More LiveNOW from FOX streaming video

GWYNETH PALTROW'S CONSERVATIVE COURT FASHION EARNS EASY WIN: LEGAL EXPERTS

The comments on her post were filled with similar sentiments, and it seems that while she was formerly a constant target of criticism for her bizarre statements and GOOP stunts, the people are now firmly on Paltrow's side.

As celebrity branding expert and founder of Achilles PR Doug Eldridge explained to Fox News Digital earlier this month, Paltrow chose to be "authentic," and as an actress, chose to play herself throughout this trial.

"'Gwyneth' is such a fitting name for Paltrow, because much like a Wes Anderson character, she’s truly one of a kind," he explained. "She took a positive PR bump post trial for four reasons: 1) she won, 2) she countersued for $1 dollar (along with what is likely mid-six figures in legal fees), 3) her answers were ridiculous, and 4) her courtroom wardrobe was strategic and effective."

"On the latter two points, you have to understand that Paltrow’s ‘fan base’ is almost entirely female, which is relevant but for decidedly unique reasons," Eldridge explained. "On the wardrobe front, civil trials have become an extension of the red carpet – an opportunity for celebrities to extend and personify their personal brand, like Johnny Depp did last year with his Dior partnership. For Paltrow, she played to her fans, from the Dahmer glasses to the muted chic, she knew what jurors and fans would like to see, and she nailed it. We’re a visual society, and she played it to a tee."

"Secondarily, Paltrow leaned into her stereotype and gave the viewers exactly what they wanted – equal parts Gwyneth, Goop, Great Expectations, and Margo Tenenbaum," Eldridge added. "She quipped (under oath) that she ‘lost a half day of skiing’ and said it with such unapologetic candor, that even the most ‘Cracker Barrel viewers’ smiled and thought, ‘man, that stinks.’ Paltrow didn’t try to become more likable or sympathetic to would-be jurors as parties often do; instead, she embraced her most SNL-worthy criticisms and in so doing, came off authentic, believable, and even likable."

Gwyneth Paltrow trial: Attorney questions Paltrow about $1 countersuit | LiveNOW from FOX

Gwyneth Paltrow takes the stand as drama in ski crash case unfolds in courtroom. The actress is fighting a lawsuit that alleges she caused serious harm to a skier several years ago. More LiveNOW from FOX streaming video

"At a time when everyone wants to add a filter or round the edges so that a square peg fits a ‘round hole audience,’ Paltrow delivered her best performance to date: she played herself."

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.

Read more from FOX News Digital