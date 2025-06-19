Shakopee family desperate to bring 'Gwen' the missing sheep home

The Brief Gwen the sheep lives on The Tyler Family Farm in Shakopee and has been missing since Monday. She was with the dogs, and was accidentally left out, but just for an hour. She is very social so she may have followed someone down the dirt road. However, it’s not believed she was attacked by an animal. It’s believed someone has her. Searches on foot and by drones have turned up nothing. The family is desperate to get her home.



"Gwen" the sheep lives on The Tyler Family Farm in Shakopee and has been missing since Monday. She was with the dogs, and was accidentally left out, but just for an hour.

Gwen lives on family farm, petting zoo

The backstory:

Gwen the sheep lives with goats, chickens, pot belly pigs, rabbits, ducks, mini horses and a mini cow at The Tyler Family Farm and petting zoo. But Gwen likes to be inside the farm house more than the barn because she enjoys hanging with the six Tyler kids and their dogs.

She even watches cartoons with 2-year-old Eleanor. On Monday, she was sitting with the dogs outside the home and while the kids put the dogs away, they forgot to bring Gwen back to the barn. Although she was only left out for an hour, there has been no sign of her since then. Gwen was also very close to 11-year-old Avery Tyler, who was training her for 4-H. So Avery has been especially affected by her disappearance.

The search continues

What's next:

The searching will continue until the family gets answers. Law enforcement has been notified. There are flyers up and a lot of people trying to help.

Message with tips

What you can do:

If you have seen Gwen or have any information on her whereabouts, the family asks you go to their facebook page; search "The Tyler Family Farm." You can message them there.

Also, if you’d like to visit the petting zoo it is free, they just ask for a small donation, if you can.