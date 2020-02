article

Get your ripped jeans and flannel out of the closet because Guns 'N Roses are playing Target Field this summer.

Slash, Duff, Axl and the rest will be rolling into town on Friday, July 24 as part of the Guns N’ Roses 2020 Tour, a globe-spanning, 44-night tour.

The band last toured in 2016, playing to more than 5.5 million fans, according to Live Nation.

Presale tickets go on sale Tuesday. General public sales start on Friday at noon.