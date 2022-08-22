article

Gun ownership laws across the United States became even more of a political issue in 2022 thanks, in part, to some high-profile tragedies like the attack on a grocery store in Buffalo, New York and the massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

The shootings prompted some politicians to revisit the balance between Second-Amendment rights and access to weapons, while others put the focus on mental health treatment.

Meanwhile, a high-profile Supreme Court decision struck down part of New York’s longstanding concealed-carry law.

Here’s a state-by-state look at some of the basics elements of gun laws around the country, based largely on data from Giffords. Second Amendment rights and the associated laws are complicated. Each state has many unique rules and fine nuances; click through the links below for more details about any state’s gun laws.

Alabama gun laws

Background checks: Yes for licensed firearms dealer, no for private sale. Federal law requires federally licensed firearms dealers (but not private sellers) to initiate a background check on the purchaser prior to sale of a firearm. Alabama has no law requiring a background check on the purchaser of a firearm when the seller is not a licensed dealer (ie. private sales like at gun shows, etc.)

Waiting period: Alabama has no law imposing a waiting period prior to the purchase of a firearm.

Concealed-carry and open carry permits: In 2022, Alabama enacted permitless carry by repealing a longstanding prohibition on carrying a concealed handgun in public without a permit subject to a background check. As of Jan. 1, 2023, anyone ages 18 or over who is not prohibited by state or federal law may carry a handgun in the state without a permit, background check, or safety training. Alabama has maintained its concealed carry permit system for individuals who wish to carry in states that require a permit and offer reciprocity to Alabama permits. Open carry is legal in Alabama.

Assault weapons ban: Alabama has no law restricting assault weapons.

Alaska gun laws

Background checks: Yes for licensed firearms dealer, no for private sale. Alaska does not require private sellers (sellers who are not licensed dealers) to initiate a background check when transferring a firearm. Federal law does not require dealers to conduct a background check if a firearm purchaser presents a state permit to purchase or possess firearms that meet certain conditions. As a result, holders of concealed weapons permits marked NICS-Exempt in Alaska are exempt from the federal background check requirement.

Waiting period: Alaska imposes no waiting period between the time of purchase and the actual physical transfer of a firearm.

Concealed-carry and open carry permits: Alaska's laws do not prohibit anyone 21 or older who may legally possess a firearm from carrying it concealed or open. A firearms permit is not required. There are general restrictions on where a firearm may be carried.

Assault weapons ban: Alaska has no law restricting assault weapons.

Arizona gun laws

Background checks: Yes for licensed firearms dealer, no for private sale. Arizona does not require private sellers (sellers who are not licensed dealers) to initiate a background check when transferring a firearm.

Waiting period: Arizona has no law imposing a waiting period prior to the purchase of a firearm.

Concealed-carry and open carry permits: On April 16, 2010, Arizona’s governor signed into law a bill that allows any individual aged 21 or over to carry a firearm concealed on his or her person in public without a license or permit. (Prior Arizona law required concealed weapon holders to apply for a permit, pass a background check, and obtain firearms safety training.) The only requirement is that the person must accurately answer if a peace officer, who is detaining the person based on reasonable suspicion of an offense, asks whether he or she is carrying a concealed weapon. Open carry is legal in Arizona.

Assault weapons ban: Arizona has no law restricting assault weapons.

Arkansas gun laws

Background checks: Yes for licensed firearms dealer, no for private sale. Arkansas does not require private sellers (sellers who are not licensed dealers) to initiate a background check when transferring a firearm.

Waiting period: Arkansas imposes no waiting period between the time of purchase and the actual physical transfer of a firearm.

Concealed-carry and open carry permits: Arkansas does not allow a handgun to be carried on or about the person, openly or concealed if it is "readily available for use with a purpose to attempt to unlawfully employ [it] as a weapon against a person."

Assault weapons ban: Arkansas has no laws regulating assault weapons.

California gun laws

Background checks: Subject to certain narrow exceptions, California law generally requires all firearm sales or transfers to be completed through a licensed firearms dealer, pursuant to a background check and other requirements. This goes for private sales too.

Waiting period: California law generally restricts a licensed firearms dealer from transferring or delivering a firearm to a person within 10 days.

Concealed-carry and open carry permits: California generally prohibits a person from carrying a loaded, concealed firearm in public unless the person has been issued a concealed weapons license. California is a "may-issue" state, meaning that local law enforcement has discretion when issuing carrying concealed weapons ("CCW") licenses. Licensing authorities may only issue CCW licenses after finding that: 1) the applicant is of good moral character and, after a background check, is not prohibited by state or federal law from possessing, receiving, owning, or purchasing a firearm; 2) good cause exists for the issuance of a license; 3) the applicant has completed a firearms safety course (see below); and 4) the applicant meets relevant residency requirements. California generally prohibits people from openly carrying loaded firearms (both handguns and long guns) in public, with a narrow exception for residents of smaller counties: under California law, the sheriff of any county with a population under 200,000 people, or the chief of police of a city within that county, may issue licenses to carry a loaded, exposed handgun to qualified residents.

Assault weapons ban: With limited exceptions, California prohibits anyone from possessing an assault weapon (as defined by state law), unless they lawfully possessed the firearm prior to the date it was defined as an assault weapon and registered the firearm with the California Department of Justice ("DOJ") within the timeframes established by state law.

Colorado gun laws

Background checks: In Colorado, all firearm transfers by licensed dealers are processed by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which enforces federal, as well as state, purchaser prohibitions. Colorado law explicitly provides access to juvenile delinquency court and probation records for firearm background check purposes. Colorado requires unlicensed sellers (sellers who are not federally licensed dealers) to initiate a background check when transferring a firearm (i.e. Universal background checks).

Waiting period: Colorado does not impose a specific waiting period between the completion of a firearm purchase and the actual transfer of the firearm to the purchaser.

Concealed-carry and open carry permits: Colorado does not prohibit the open carrying of handguns or long guns in public, and no permit or license is required. Local governments may enact regulations prohibiting open carrying of firearms in a building or specific area within the local government’s jurisdiction, as long as signs are posted to that effect. Colorado does not prohibit a person from carrying a concealed handgun in public if the person has a permit.

Assault weapons ban: Colorado has no law regulating assault weapons, although it does regulate large-capacity magazines.

Connecticut gun laws

Background checks: In Connecticut, all firearms transfers by licensed dealers are processed through the Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection ("DESPP"). Private (unlicensed) individuals may not purchase or receive a firearm unless such person holds a: 1) permit to carry a pistol or revolver; 2) eligibility certificate for a pistol or revolver; 3) permit to sell at retail a pistol or revolver; or 4) long gun eligibility certificate. These permits are issued following a background check by DESPP on the applicant.

Waiting period: Connecticut does not impose a waiting period on firearm purchases or transfers. However, a purchaser or transferee must obtain a permit or certificate prior to receiving a firearm.

Concealed-carry and open carry permits: Connecticut generally requires that any person seeking to carry a pistol or revolver, whether openly or concealed, obtain a state permit. This requirement does not apply to possession within a person’s dwelling or place of business. Connecticut has no law that specifically restricts the open carrying of a long gun in public.

Assault weapons ban: Connecticut prohibits any person from possessing an assault weapon unless the weapon was possessed prior to July 1, 1994.

Delaware gun laws

Background checks: Federal law provides states with the option of serving as a state "point of contact" and conducting their own background checks using state, as well as federal, records and databases, or having the checks performed by the FBI using only the National Instant Criminal Background Check System ("NICS") database. Private firearms transfers (i.e., transfers by non-firearms dealers) are subject to a criminal background check requirement in Delaware. A background check must be conducted on the prospective purchaser when neither the seller nor the buyer is a licensed dealer.

Waiting period: Delaware has no law imposing a waiting period prior to the purchase of a firearm.

Concealed-carry and open carry permits: Delaware does not prohibit the open carrying of firearms in public. Delaware is a "may issue" state, meaning that the Superior Court in the county where the applicant resides has discretion in determining whether or not to issue a concealed deadly weapons license to an applicant. Delaware prohibits carrying a concealed deadly weapon upon or about the person without a license.

Assault weapons ban: Delaware has no law regulating assault weapons.

Florida gun laws

Background checks: Like federal law, Florida law generally requires gun dealers to conduct background checks on buyers prior to the sale or transfer of a firearm on the dealer’s premises. Federal law provides states with the option of serving as a state "point of contact" and conducting their own background checks using state, as well as federal, records and databases, or having the checks performed by the FBI using only the National Instant Criminal Background Check System ("NICS") database.

Waiting period: A mandatory waiting period is imposed between the purchase and delivery of a firearm. The mandatory waiting period is 3 days, excluding weekends and legal holidays, or expires upon the completion of the records checks required.

Concealed-carry and open carry permits: Except as otherwise provided by law, it is unlawful for any person to openly carry on or about his or her person any firearm or electric weapon or device. Florida does not prohibit a person from carrying a concealed firearm on or about his or her person if the person has a license to carry a concealed firearm. Florida is a "shall issue" state, meaning that the state Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services must issue a concealed weapons license if the applicant meets certain qualifications.

Assault weapons ban: Florida has no laws regulating assault weapons.

Georgia gun laws

Background checks: Yes, if you buy the gun from a gun shop because federal law requires all licensed gun dealers to perform background checks. But no if you buy it online or from a gun show.

Waiting period: There is no waiting period for purchasing a firearm in the state of Georgia.

Concealed-carry and open carry permits: Georgia also generally allows any person who is not prohibited by law from possessing a firearm to openly carry a long gun in most public spaces. Georgia now generally permits any "lawful weapons carrier" to carry handguns openly or concealed in most public spaces without any background check or permit required.

Assault weapons ban: Georgia neither regulates nor prohibits the sale or possession of assault weapons.

Hawaii gun laws

Background checks: Yes, for both dealers and private sellers. Both are required to go through a background check in order to obtain a permit to purchase a firearm.

Waiting period: No permit to acquire a firearm shall be issued earlier than 14 calendar days after the date of the application, except for sales to state or federally licensed dealers, law enforcement officers, persons with a license to carry a handgun, or where a firearm is registered pursuant to state law.

Concealed-carry and open carry permits: Hawaii permits the open carrying of handguns on the person with a permit or license. Hawaii is a "may-issue" state, meaning that the chief of police of a county has discretion in determining whether or not to issue a concealed weapons license to an applicant.

Assault weapons ban: Hawaii has an assault weapons ban. As of July 1, 1992, no person shall bring or cause to be brought into Hawaii an assault pistol. Furthermore, as of July 1, 1992, no previously-owned assault pistol may be sold or transferred to anyone within Hawaii other than a state-licensed dealer or the chief of police of any county

Idaho gun laws

Background checks: Idaho has no law requiring firearms dealers to initiate a background check prior to transferring a firearm. In Idaho, all firearms transfers by licensed dealers are processed directly through the FBI, which enforces the federal purchaser prohibitions. Firearms transfers by private sellers (non-firearms dealers) are not subject to background checks in Idaho, although federal and state purchaser prohibitions still apply.

Waiting period: Idaho has no law imposing a waiting period prior to the purchase of a firearm.

Concealed-carry and open carry permits: Idaho statute allows residents 18 years of age, not disqualified from having a permit, to carry a concealed firearm statewide without a permit except in certain designated places including a courthouse, juvenile detention or jail facility, or public or private school unless specifically authorized. Idaho permits the open carrying of handguns on the person with no permit or license. Idaho also allows for the carrying of long guns in public.

Assault weapons ban: Idaho does not regulate assault weapons.

Illinois gun laws

Background checks: Illinois generally requires people to obtain a license called a Firearm Owner’s Identification (FOID) Card from the Department of State Police, issued pursuant to a background check, in order to acquire or possess firearms within the state of Illinois. If a person who is not a licensed firearms dealer wishes to sell or transfer a firearm to another person who is not a licensed dealer, the transferor must in most cases, prior to transferring the gun, request to see the transferee’s FOID Card and contact the Department of State Police (DSP) with the transferee’s Firearm Owner’s Identification (FOID) Card number to verify that the transferee’s FOID Card remains valid. The transferor must await approval by DSP before transferring the firearm.

Waiting period: Subject to narrow exceptions, Illinois generally requires a 72-hour waiting period before a seller can deliver a firearm to the purchaser. This waiting period begins to run at the time the purchaser applied to purchase the firearm.

Concealed-carry and open carry permits: In 2013, Illinois adopted the Firearm Concealed Carry Act allowing individuals who obtain a valid license to carry concealed handguns in public. A license is not needed to carry a concealed handgun on a person’s own property, including his or her home or fixed place of business. Nor is a license needed to carry a concealed handgun on the land or in the home of another person, as long as it is with that person’s permission. Open carry is not legal in Illinois.

Assault weapons ban: Illinois has no state law restricting assault weapons. However, some local jurisdictions within the state, such as the City of Highland Park, have enacted local ordinances that restrict the possession and sale of assault weapons.

Indiana gun laws

Background checks: Indiana law explicitly requires dealers to conduct a background check prior to transferring a handgun, by contacting the FBI directly. Although Indiana has no law explicitly requiring firearms dealers to initiate a background check prior to transferring a long gun, the federal law requires dealers to initiate a background check prior to the transfer of any kind of gun by contacting the FBI directly. Indiana does not require private sellers (sellers who are not licensed dealers) to initiate a background check when transferring a firearm.

Waiting period: Indiana has no law imposing a waiting period to purchase a firearm.

Concealed-carry and open carry permits: On July 1, 2022, the State of Indiana will no longer require a handgun permit to legally carry, conceal or transport a handgun within the state but there are certain restrictions depending on who you are. Open carry is legal in Indiana but must be 18.

Assault weapons ban: Indiana has no law regulating assault weapons.

Iowa gun laws

Background checks: The county sheriffs and the Iowa department of public safety serve as partial state points of contact for certain types of optional handgun background checks, with county sheriffs conducting criminal history checks on applicants for optional permits to acquire a handgun or optional permits to a carry concealed handgun. The FBI performs NICS checks on firearm purchases from licensed gun dealers to enforce the federal purchaser prohibitions referenced above. While local law enforcement officials in Iowa previously conducted comprehensive background checks on handgun purchasers and concealed carry permit applicants using state databases, pursuant to a 2021 law, this type of background check is now optional. Handgun purchasers in Iowa can avoid a background check entirely by purchasing firearms from a private unlicensed seller, and when they buy from a licensed dealer, they can elect to simply do a federal NICS check as opposed to obtaining a permit to acquire a handgun and undergoing the full state background check. In addition, a concealed carry permit is no longer required to carry concealed handguns in the state of Iowa, so a background check is not required for this either. Private transfer of firearms in Iowa (i.e., transfers by anyone other than a licensed gun dealer), including both handguns and long guns, are not subject to any background check requirement, although federal and state purchaser prohibitions still apply.

Waiting period: Iowa has no law imposing a waiting period prior to the purchase of a firearm.

Concealed-carry and open carry permits: Beginning July 1, 2021, anyone who is old enough to possess a handgun and is otherwise eligible for a permit can carry a concealed firearm in the state, whether or not they actually have a permit. As of July 1, 2021, Iowa generally allows the open carrying of handguns and long guns.

Assault weapons ban: Iowa does not regulate assault weapons. However, any person who "sells or offers for sale a manual or power-driven trigger activating device constructed and designed so that when attached to a firearm increases the rate of fire of the firearm is guilty of an aggravated misdemeanor."

Kansas gun laws

Background checks: Kansas has no law requiring firearms dealers to initiate background checks prior to transferring a firearm. As a result, in Kansas, firearms dealers must initiate the background check required by federal law by contacting the FBI directly. Kansas does not require unlicensed sellers (sellers who are not licensed dealers) to initiate a background check when transferring a firearm. Federal law does not require dealers to conduct a background check if a firearm purchaser presents a state permit to purchase or possess firearms that meets certain conditions. Kansas does not require unlicensed sellers (sellers who are not licensed dealers) to initiate a background check when transferring a firearm.

Waiting period: Kansas imposes no waiting period between the time of purchase and the actual physical transfer of a firearm.

Concealed-carry and open carry permits: In 2015, Kansas passed S.B. 45 into law, authorizing anyone 21 years of age and older to carry a concealed firearm on their person without a license or permit. Individuals under 21 years of age may only do so when on their own land, abode, or fixed place of business. Despite this permitless carry provision, Kansas law still authorizes the Attorney General to issue concealed handgun licenses, which are valid throughout the state for four years after the date they are issued. The law makes clear, however, that "the availability of [such] licenses… shall not be construed to impose a general prohibition on the carrying of handguns without such license, whether carried openly or concealed, or loaded or unloaded." Open carry is legal for those without a valid Permit/license. The state preempts all local firearm laws in the state. The minimum age for open carry is 18.

Assault weapons ban: Kansas has no law restricting assault weapons.

Kentucky gun laws

Background checks: Kentucky firearms dealers must initiate the background check required by federal law by contacting the FBI directly. Kentucky has no law requiring firearms dealers to initiate background checks prior to transferring a firearm. Kentucky does not require private sellers (sellers who are not licensed dealers) to initiate a background check when transferring a firearm.

Waiting period: Kentucky imposes no waiting period between the time of purchase and the actual physical transfer of a firearm.

Concealed-carry and open carry permits: Open carry is legal in Kentucky. Kentucky now authorizes any person 21 years of age or older who is eligible to possess a firearm to carry a concealed deadly weapon in public. People carrying guns without a permit are still subject to the same location restrictions that previously existed for people carrying with a permit. Kentucky still issues concealed carry licenses for people who may still wish to obtain them for the purposes of carrying in other states.

Assault weapons ban: Kentucky has no laws regulating assault weapons.

Louisiana gun laws

Background checks: Louisiana has no law requiring firearms dealers to initiate background checks prior to transferring a firearm. As a result, in Louisiana, firearms dealers must initiate the background check required by federal law by contacting the FBI directly. Louisiana does not require private sellers (sellers who are not licensed dealers) to initiate a background check when transferring a firearm.

Waiting period: Louisiana has no law imposing a waiting period prior to purchase of a firearm.

Concealed-carry and open carry permits: Louisiana does not prohibit the open carrying of firearms in public. Louisiana prohibits the "negligent carrying of a concealed handgun," which applies regardless of whether a person is licensed under state law, and includes carrying a concealed handgun, intentionally or with criminal negligence. Louisiana does not prohibit a person from carrying a concealed handgun in public if the person has a permit. However, Louisiana prohibits the "negligent carrying of a concealed handgun," which applies regardless of whether a person is licensed under state law, and includes carrying a concealed handgun, intentionally or with criminal negligence, when it is foreseeable that the handgun may discharge.

Assault weapons ban: Louisiana has no law restricting assault weapons.

Maine gun laws

Background checks: Maine has no law requiring firearms dealers to initiate background checks prior to transferring a firearm. As a result, in Maine firearms dealers must initiate the background check required by federal law by contacting the FBI directly. Maine does not require private sellers (sellers who are not licensed dealers) to initiate a background check when transferring a firearm.

Waiting period: Maine has no law imposing a waiting period prior to the purchase of a firearm.

Concealed-carry and open carry permits: Maine allows any individual who is 21 years of age or older and who is not generally prohibited from possessing firearms to carry a concealed handgun in public without obtaining a permit. Maine does not prohibit the open carrying of firearms in public.

Assault weapons ban: Maine has no law restricting assault weapons.

Maryland gun laws

Background checks: The Secretary of the Maryland State Police ("Secretary") serves as a partial state point of contact for the implementation of the Brady Act. Prospective purchasers of state-defined "regulated firearms" (handguns and assault weapons) must complete the state’s application form. The application must be processed through the Secretary, who must verify the contents of the application. Among other things, the Secretary must disapprove a transfer if the Secretary receives written notification from the applicant’s licensed attending physician that the applicant suffers from a mental disorder and is a danger to himself or herself or to another. If the Secretary disapproves an application, the Secretary must notify the seller or transferor within seven days of the application, in accordance with the Maryland waiting period. A seller of a firearm who is not licensed as a dealer in such firearms must complete a transaction through either a regulated firearms dealer. Transfers of regulated firearms by an unlicensed person may also go through a designated law enforcement agency.

Waiting period: In Maryland, any person, whether a licensed dealer or private seller, who sells, rents or otherwise transfers a "regulated firearm" (handgun or assault weapon) may not transfer the firearm until seven days have elapsed following the time a prospective purchaser completes an application to purchase a regulated firearm, and the application is forwarded to the Secretary of the Maryland State Police. There is no waiting period for the transfer of a rifle or shotgun (except for an assault weapon) in Maryland.

Concealed-carry and open carry permits: Maryland generally prohibits wearing, carrying, or transporting a handgun, whether concealed or open, on or about the person without a permit. This prohibition does not apply on real estate that the person owns or leases, where the person resides, or within the confines of a business establishment that the person owns or leases.

Assault weapons ban: Maryland now prohibits the possession, sale, offering of sale, transfer, purchase, receipt, or transportation into the state of an assault weapon, which includes assault pistols and assault long guns.

Massachusetts gun laws

Background checks: People who wish to purchase and possess firearms in Massachusetts must generally obtain a Firearm Identification Card ("FID") or License to Carry Firearms ("LTC") pursuant to a background check. Massachusetts law also generally requires individuals to have a state firearm dealer license in order to transfer ownership of a firearm, and requires dealers to verify the validity of a potential transferee’s Firearm Identification Card ("FIDs") or License to Carry Firearms ("LTCs") prior to transferring a firearm. Massachusetts law generally requires private sales and transfers of firearms (those that do not occur through a licensed gun dealer) to be reported to the Department of Criminal Justice Information Services by both the seller and the purchaser.

Waiting period: Massachusetts imposes no waiting period between the time of purchase and the actual physical transfer of a firearm. However, Massachusetts requires firearms owners to obtain a state license in order to be eligible to purchase and possess a firearm, so for first-time buyers this process may implicitly create a waiting period in many cases.

Concealed-carry and open carry permits: Massachusetts allows a person to carry a firearm in public if the person has the appropriate license. Massachusetts allows a person to openly carry firearms in public if the person has a license to carry the firearm.

Assault weapons ban: It is generally unlawful in Massachusetts to sell, offer for sale, transfer or possess an assault weapon that was not otherwise lawfully possessed on Sept. 13, 1994. Firearms dealers are also specifically prohibited from selling, leasing, renting, transferring, delivering, or offering for sale, lease, rent, transfer or delivery, any assault weapon or large capacity feeding device not otherwise lawfully possessed on Sept. 13, 1994.

Michigan gun laws

Background checks: Michigan is a partial point-of-contact state for NICS. Background checks requested by licensed dealers are processed directly through the FBI, which enforces the federal purchaser prohibitions referenced above. If the seller of a handgun is not a federally licensed dealer, Michigan requires that the purchaser have either a valid handgun purchase license or a license to carry a concealed handgun. Long gun transfers by private sellers (non-firearms dealers) are not subject to background checks in Michigan.

Waiting period: Michigan has no law imposing a waiting period prior to the sale of a firearm.

Concealed-carry and open carry permits: Michigan generally prohibits any person from carrying a handgun concealed on or about his or her person without a concealed handgun license, other than at his or her own residence, on his or her own land, or at his or her place of business. Michigan does not prohibit the open carry of firearms in public.

Assault weapons ban: Michigan has no laws regulating assault weapons.

Minnesota gun laws

Background checks: In Minnesota, firearms dealers must initiate the background check required by federal law by contacting the FBI directly. State law requires local law enforcement to perform an additional background check in certain situations. With certain exceptions, if a person wishes to acquire a handgun or semiautomatic military-style assault weapon from a federally licensed dealer but does not have a transferee permit or a permit to carry a handgun, state law requires the dealer to file a report with the local police chief or sheriff, who then performs a background check. Note that a transferee permit or permit to carry a handgun does not exempt the holder from the background check required by federal law, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) chart that outlines those permits that qualify as alternatives to the Brady Act. Minnesota does not require private sellers (sellers who are not licensed dealers) to initiate a background check when transferring a firearm.

Waiting period: With certain limited exceptions, if a person wishes to acquire a handgun or semiautomatic military-style assault weapon from a federally licensed firearms dealer in Minnesota, but does not have a transferee permit or a permit to carry a handgun, then the dealer must file a report with the chief of police or sheriff. A seven-day waiting period applies to such transfers. By the terms of Minnesota law, the dealer may not transfer the firearm for an approved transfer until five business days have elapsed since the transfer report was delivered to law enforcement, unless the chief of police or sheriff waives all or a portion of the seven day waiting period. The police chief or sheriff may waive part of the waiting period in writing if he or she finds that the transferee requires access to a handgun or assault weapon because of a threat to the life of the transferee or a member of the transferee’s household. The waiting period requirement does not apply to transfers by private sellers (non-firearms dealers).

Concealed-carry and open carry permits: Minnesota requires that a person have a valid permit to possess or control a concealable firearm in a public place. Minnesota allows the open carrying of handguns on the person or in a vehicle with a valid permit to carry.

Assault weapons ban: Minnesota does not generally ban assault weapons, but has adopted a series of statutes regulating the possession and sale of certain "semiautomatic military-style assault weapons."

Mississippi gun laws

Background checks: Mississippi is not a point of contact state for the NICS. Mississippi has no law requiring firearms dealers to conduct background checks prior to transferring a firearm. In Mississippi, firearms dealers must conduct the background check required by federal law directly through the FBI, which enforces the federal purchaser prohibitions. Firearms transfers by private sellers (non-firearms dealers) are not subject to background checks in Mississippi, although federal and state purchaser prohibitions still apply.

Waiting period: Mississippi has no law imposing a waiting period prior to the purchase of a firearm.

Concealed-carry and open carry permits: In 2016, Mississippi enacted a law allowing individuals to carry loaded, hidden handguns on their person in a sheath, belt holster or shoulder holster without first obtaining a permit but must meet certain requirements. Mississippi does not regulate the open carrying of firearms.

Assault weapons ban: Mississippi does not regulate assault weapons.

Missouri gun laws

Background checks: Missouri is not a point of contact state for firearm purchaser background checks. In Missouri, all firearms transfers by licensed dealers are processed directly through the FBI, which enforces the federal purchaser prohibitions referenced above. Missouri does not require private sellers (sellers who are not licensed dealers) to initiate a background check when transferring a firearm.

Waiting period: There is no waiting period when buying a handgun in Missouri.

Concealed-carry and open carry permits: State law allows people to carry hidden, loaded handguns in public without a permit or safety training. Open carry and concealed carry are legal in Missouri without a Concealed Carry Permit (CCP) for anyone 19 years or older who can legally possess a firearm (18 for members of the military or honorably discharged). Local authorities can restrict concealed carry in any building owned, leased or controlled by the county or municipality and may require a CCP for open carry. Missouri law does not plainly state you don’t need a permit to carry. They changed the definition of "unlawful use of a weapon" to only apply when a person carries a weapon into a place that is off-limits per Missouri law.

Assault weapons ban: Missouri has no law regulating assault weapons.

Montana gun laws

Background checks: Private firearms transfers (i.e., transfers by non-firearms dealers) are not subject to a background check requirement in Montana, although federal and state purchaser prohibitions still apply. Montana makes it unlawful to knowingly or purposely transfer any weapon to a person subject to official detention.1 The state also prohibits the transfer of any weapon by a person subject to official detention.

Waiting period: Montana has no law imposing a waiting period prior to the purchase of a firearm.

Concealed-carry and open carry permits: In Montana, it is legal to open carry without a permit for anyone at least 18 years old that can legally possess a firearm. The federal minimum age is 18 years old, although state law allows 14-year-olds to carry or use a firearm in public under direct supervision of a parent, guardian, qualified firearms safety instructor or an adult who has been authorized by the parent or guardian. Concealed carry is legal without a permit for anyone at least 18 years old that can legally own a firearm in most locations. A permit is required to carry concealed in portions of a building used for state or local government offices and related areas in the building that have been restricted.

Assault weapons ban: Montana has no law prohibiting or regulating "assault weapons."

Nebraska gun laws

Background checks: Nebraska is a point of contact state for firearm purchaser background checks for handgun transfers only. In Nebraska, firearms dealers transferring handguns to non-federally licensed transferees must either: Inspect photo identification and a valid handgun certificate or concealed handgun permit (which confirms the buyer is at least age 21 and has undergone a background check through the Nebraska State Patrol ("NSP"); or inspect photo identification from the potential buyer, obtain a consent form, and process a background check through the NSP’s instant check system. A firearms dealer transferring a long gun must contact the FBI, who performs a NICS check on the purchaser.

Waiting period: Nebraska does not have a waiting period after purchasing a handgun.

Concealed-carry and open carry permits: Open carry is legal without a permit in Nebraska for anyone at least 18 years of age that is not prohibited from possessing a firearm, although it may be restricted by local governments. Concealed carry is legal for residents with a Nebraska Concealed Handgun Permit (CHP) and for non-residents with a license/permit from a state Nebraska honors. The minimum age to obtain a CHP is 21 years old.

Assault weapons ban: Nebraska has no assault weapon restrictions.

Nevada gun laws

Background checks: Nevada is a point of contact state for firearm purchaser background checks. In Nevada, the Nevada Department of Public Safety (NDPS), through its Brady Point of Sale program, serves as the state point of contact for implementation of the Brady Act. Licensed dealers must process each firearm transfer through NDPS, which in turn uses NICS and other databases to verify that prospective purchasers are not prohibited from possessing a firearm. In early 2019, Nevada passed a law (effective January 2, 2020) that requires most sales and transfers between private individuals to be processed through a federally licensed dealer to ensure that a background check is conducted.

Waiting period: No waiting period required.

Concealed-carry and open carry permits: Nevada is a "shall issue" state, meaning that local law enforcement must issue a concealed firearm permit if the applicant meets certain qualifications. Any person who is a resident of Nevada may apply to the sheriff of the county in which he or she resides for a concealed firearm permit. When an individual applies for or attempts to renew a concealed firearm permit, the sheriff shall conduct an investigation of the applicant to determine if he or she is eligible for a permit and include a report from the National Instant Criminal Background Check System. No permit is required to openly carry a firearm. Anyone 18 and older who can legally possess a firearm may openly carry virtually anywhere in the state. Minors are not permitted to carry firearms openly outside of very narrow activities.

Assault weapons ban: There are no Nevada state laws or local laws or ordinances that prohibit "assault weapons."

New Hampshire gun laws

Background checks: New Hampshire is a "partial point of contact" state for NICS. New Hampshire law authorizes, but does not require, the New Hampshire Department of Safety ("DOS") to act as a point of contact for NICS.1 DOS has chosen to act as a point of contact for handgun sales, but not long gun sales. This means that, in New Hampshire, firearms dealers selling handguns must initiate the background check required by federal law by contacting DOS, but firearm dealers selling long guns must initiate the background check required by federal law by contacting the FBI directly. New Hampshire does not require private sellers (sellers who are not licensed dealers) to initiate a background check when transferring a firearm.

Waiting period: No waiting period after purchasing a gun in New Hampshire

Concealed-carry and open carry permits: Open carry and concealed-carry are legal in New Hampshire without a license for anyone at least 18 years of age who can legally possess a firearm. There is no minimum age to carry a firearm, however the federal minimum age is 18 years old. Pistol/Revolver Licenses (PRLs) are issued to residents and non-residents for reciprocity purposes.

Assault weapons ban: New Hampshire has no law regulating assault weapons.

New Jersey gun laws

Background checks: New Jersey is characterized as a full point-of-contact state for NICS. The New Jersey State Police (NJSP) serves as state points of contact for implementation of the Brady Act. In addition to the background check requirement at the point of sale, all firearm purchasers must have either: 1) a permit to purchase a handgun, allowing the purchase of one handgun per permit; or 2) a Firearms Purchaser Identification Card (FPIC), allowing unlimited rifle and shotgun purchases. Applications to obtain a permit to purchase a handgun or FPIC must be processed through NJSP or local law enforcement, which in turn use NICS and other state and local records to verify that prospective purchasers are not prohibited from possessing a firearm prior to the issuance of a permit to purchase or FPIC.

Waiting period: Yes. A valid permit to purchase a handgun is required and at least seven days must elapse since the date of application for the permit. The waiting period to obtain the permit itself can be as long as 30 days (45 days for non-residents) while the permit application is processed.

Concealed-carry and open carry permits: Open carry isn't explicitly prohibited in New Jersey but a J Permit to Carry a Handgun (PCH) is required to carry a firearm in the State. Concealed-carry is only legal with a NJ PCH.

Assault weapons ban: It is illegal to possess an assault weapon unless you are issued a specific license to possess the weapon, or it is registered or rendered inoperable.

New Mexico gun laws

Background checks: As of July 1, 2019, background checks are required for private sales of firearms. Under this new law, it is a misdemeanor crime to sell a gun without a background check administered by a licensed federal firearms dealer, although there are some exceptions to the law. A background check is not required for sales between law enforcement officers or immediate family members.

Waiting period: New Mexico does not have a waiting period after purchasing a handgun.

Concealed-carry and open carry permits: Open carry is legal in New Mexico without a license for anyone at least 19 years of age who can legally possess a firearm. Some areas are off-limits, including tribal land and places that sell hard liquor. State law limits concealed carry license holders but A New Mexico Concealed Handgun License (CHL) is required for residents and a permit from a state that New Mexico honors is required for non-residents to carry a concealed loaded firearm on foot.

Assault weapons ban: New Mexico has no laws prohibiting or restricting "large capacity" magazines, "assault weapons," or types of ammunition.

New York gun laws

Background checks: A permit to purchase, a background check and firearms registration are required to buy a handgun from a private individual in New York. Private sales must be processed by a licensed firearms dealer. It is illegal to possess an unregistered handgun.

Waiting period: Although there is no specific waiting period prior to the purchase of a firearm in New York, all handgun purchasers must obtain a NYPL or permit to possess, and such licenses/permits may take up to 6 months to process. In addition, Bill A02690 took effect on September 12, 2019, requiring that firearm sales be suspended for a maximum of 30 days in those cases where the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) issues a "delayed" result, allowing time for the background check to be completed.

Concealed-carry and open carry permits: Open carry is not addressed in New York state law, although a New York Pistol License (NYPL) is required to possess a loaded handgun outside of the home or place of business. Concealed carry is only legal with a NYPL. The minimum age is 21, with the exception of honorably discharged members of the military, who can be any age.

Assault weapons ban: New York’s assault weapon law prohibits manufacturing, transporting, disposing of or possessing an assault weapon in the state.

North Carolina gun laws

Background checks: North Carolina law prohibits the sale or transfer of a handgun to a person who has not obtained a permit to purchase a handgun or a concealed handgun permit from the sheriff of the county in which the person resides.

Waiting period: No, although it may take up to 14 days to receive a license to purchase a handgun.

Concealed-carry and open carry permits: Open carry is legal in North Carolina without a permit. Some counties may regulate the display of firearms on public areas. Concealed-carry is legal for residents with a North Carolina Concealed Handgun Permit (CHP) and for non-residents with any valid license/permit. North Carolina CHP’s are issued to residents and members of the military permanently posted in North Carolina and require a firearms training course that has been approved by the state. The minimum age is 21 years old.

Assault weapons ban: No regulations on Assault weapons

North Dakota gun laws

Background checks: Requires Background checks for handgun purchases at point of sale and/or for permit to purchase. Firearms transfers by private sellers (non-firearms dealers) are not subject to background checks in North Dakota, although federal and state purchaser prohibitions still apply.

Waiting period: North Dakota has no waiting period for purchasing a gun.

Concealed-carry and open carry permits: Requires any person who carries a concealed firearm in public to first obtain a permit. Regulates how guns may be carried visibly in public, either requiring a permit or else barring open carry altogether

Assault weapons ban: Bars purchase of certain assault-style weapons originally designed for military use

Ohio gun laws

Background checks: Ohio is not a point of contact state for the National Instant Criminal Background Check System. Ohio has no law requiring firearms dealers to initiate background checks prior to transferring a firearm. As a result, in Ohio, firearms dealers must initiate the background check required by federal law by contacting the FBI directly. Ohio does not require private sellers (sellers who are not licensed dealers) to initiate a background check when transferring a firearm.

Waiting period: Ohio does not require a waiting period prior to purchasing a gun.

Concealed-carry and open carry permits: Ohio allows citizens to carry a concealed handgun without a permit but you need to take a training course and then apply for a license. Effective June 13, 2022, a second form of legal concealed carry is available to Ohioans: permitless carry, which also is commonly called "constitutional carry." This allows qualifying Ohioans 21 or older to carry without a license. Ohio is a permitless carry state and Any person 21 years of age or older or Active U.S. Military Personnel that have firearms training and can legally possess a firearm under State and Federal Law and meet the requirements of Ohio Statute 2923.125 can carry a handgun openly or concealed in Ohio without any type of permit/license. 18 if you have a permit to carry from any state.

Assault weapons ban: Ohio has no law restricting assault weapons generally. However, Ohio includes within the definition of "[a]utomatic firearm" any semi-automatic firearm designed or specially adapted to fire more than thirty-one cartridges without reloading, other than a firearm chambering only .22 caliber short, long, or long-rifle cartridges.

Oklahoma gun laws

Background checks: Oklahoma is not a point of contact state for firearm purchaser background checks. In Oklahoma, firearms dealers must initiate the background check required by federal law by contacting the FBI directly. Oklahoma does not require private sellers (sellers who are not licensed dealers) to initiate a background check when transferring a firearm.

Waiting period: Oklahoma has no law imposing a waiting period prior to the purchase of a firearm.

Concealed-carry and open carry permits: Oklahoma law now generally authorizes any person who may legally purchase and possess a firearm and who is at least 21 years of age to carry loaded firearms in public, openly or concealed, without a license, subject to the same location restrictions as people carrying with a license. Oklahoma still issues handgun licenses for people who may wish to obtain them for the purposes of carrying in other states. State law does make it a crime to carry or wear firearms with the intent, or for the avowed purpose of, unlawfully injuring another person. Oklahoma defines a "Concealed handgun" as "a loaded or unloaded [handgun] not openly visible to the ordinary observation of a reasonable person." Oklahoma now generally authorizes any person aged 21 or older who is not disqualified from possessing firearms under state or federal law, to carry loaded firearms in most public spaces, including both concealed and openly carried firearms, provided they are not doing so in furtherance of a crime.

Assault weapons ban: Oklahoma has no law regulating assault weapons.

Oregon gun laws

Background checks: Before the sale or transfer of any firearm, a firearms dealer must request by telephone that the Oregon Department of State Police (DSP) conduct a criminal history record check on an applicant using NICS and state databases (including the state’s mental health data system). For this purpose, the dealer must check the purchaser’s identification, complete a firearms transaction record, and obtain the signature and thumbprints of the purchaser. If DSP is unable to determine, within 30 minutes, whether the purchaser is qualified or disqualified from completing the transfer, DSP shall notify the dealer and provide the dealer with an estimate of the time when DSP will provide the requested information.

Waiting period: Oregon has no law imposing a waiting period prior to the purchase of a firearm.

Concealed-carry and open carry permits: By Oregon law if you want to carry a firearm concealed upon your person, or concealed and readily accessible within a vehicle, you must have a Concealed Handgun License (CHL). An Oregon CHL is issued by your county sheriff. Oregon CHLs require an applicant to be at least 21 years of age and demonstrate competence with a handgun. Open carry is legal but the state gave local governments the right to adopt laws/ordinances on carrying loaded firearms by those without a permit/license to carry.

Assault weapons ban: Oregon does not limit the sale or possession of military-style semiautomatic assault rifles like an AR 15.

Pennsylvania gun laws

Background checks: Before a federally licensed importer, manufacturer or dealer transfers a firearm to an unlicensed person, the importer, manufacturer or dealer must request, by means of a telephone call, that PSP conduct a criminal history, juvenile delinquency history, and a mental health check. The licensee and the purchaser must provide such information as is necessary to accurately identify the purchaser, and the licensee must inspect photo identification of the potential purchaser or transferee. The licensee must also collect from the buyer or transferee and forward to PSP a fee equivalent to the cost of conducting the background check, but not exceeding $2 per buyer or transferee, and issue a receipt containing the approval number to the purchaser or transferee.

Waiting period: Pennsylvania imposes no waiting period between the time of purchase and the actual physical transfer of a firearm. The licensee generally may not transfer the firearm until he or she receives a unique approval number from PSP for the purchase. State law generally provides PSP up to 10 days to complete this background check, and also authorizes PSP to issue a longer "temporary delay" in certain cases when additional time is needed to investigate whether a person has been convicted of a domestic violence misdemeanor that disqualifies the person from firearm possession.

Concealed-carry and open carry permits: A person who is 21 years of age or older may apply for a license to carry open or concealed. Submit a completed application for a Pennsylvania License to Carry Firearms to the sheriff of the county you live in. If you live in a city of the first class (Philadelphia), submit the application to the chief of police of that city.

Assault weapons ban: Pennsylvania does not prohibit the transfer or possession of assault weapons.

Rhode Island gun laws

Background checks: In Rhode Island, licensed dealers are required to contact the FBI for the federally required background check. However, Rhode Island also requires both licensed dealers and private unlicensed sellers to conduct background checks through the state police or local chief of police. All prospective firearms purchasers in Rhode Island must complete and sign an application form which the seller must send to the state police or local chief of police for the background check. The police authority has seven days to verify that the applicant’s background meets state requirements.

Waiting period: Rhode Island imposes a seven-day waiting period for all purchases of firearms unless the purchaser is a law enforcement officer. The seller must deliver the firearm to the purchaser if within seven days he or she does not receive background check information that would disqualify the potential buyer from purchasing the firearm, however.

Concealed-carry and open carry permits: Rhode Island prohibits any person from carrying a handgun (concealed or visible) on or about the person without a license, except in his or her dwelling house or place of business or on land possessed by him or her. Also, carrying a handgun without a license is prima facie evidence of an intention to commit a crime of violence in a prosecution for a crime of violence.

Assault weapons ban: The assault weapons ban (2019-H 5741), formally called the "Rhode Island Assault Weapons Ban Act of 2019," would bar the sale and possession of assault weapons. It contains exceptions for law enforcement and military personnel and would allow current assault weapons owners who pass a background check to keep the weapons they currently own.

South Carolina gun laws

Background checks: South Carolina is not a point of contact state for firearm purchaser background checks. In South Carolina, firearms dealers must initiate the background check required by federal law by contacting the FBI directly. Federal law does not require dealers to conduct a background check if a firearm purchaser presents a state permit to purchase or possess firearms that meets certain conditions. As a result, concealable weapons permit holders in South Carolina are exempt from the federal background check requirement. (Note, however, that people who have become prohibited from possessing firearms may continue to hold state permits to purchase or carry firearms if the state fails to remove these permits in a timely fashion.).

Waiting period: South Carolina has no law imposing a waiting period prior to the purchase of a firearm.

Concealed-carry and open carry permits: South Carolina generally requires a person to obtain a concealable weapons permit prior to carrying a handgun in most public spaces, whether carrying the handgun concealed or openly.

Assault weapons ban: South Carolina has no law regulating assault weapons.

South Dakota gun laws

Background checks: South Dakota is a shall-issue, permitless carry state. Permits are processed at the county level by the sheriff’s office. No permits, firearms registration or background checks are required to buy a handgun from a private individual.

Waiting period: No. There is no waiting period after purchasing a handgun in South Dakota.

Concealed-carry and open carry permits: Open carry is legal without a permit. Anyone at least 18 years old who can legally possess a firearm, may carry a concealed firearm without a concealed carry permit.

Assault weapons ban: South Dakota has no law restricting assault weapons.

Tennessee gun laws

Background checks: Tennessee is a point of contact state for firearm purchaser background checks. In Tennessee, firearms dealers must initiate the background check required by federal law by contacting the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation ("TBI"). Sellers of firearms who are not federally licensed dealers are not required to conduct background checks on purchasers in Tennessee.

Waiting period: There is no state-mandated waiting period for handgun purchases in Tennessee.

Concealed-carry and open carry permits: Tennessee prohibits the possession of a firearm "with the intent to go armed." However, as of July 1, 2021, a law was passed creating a statutory "exception" which allows permitless open and concealed carry for anyone that at least 21 years old or older (or is at least 18 years of age and has been honorably discharged from military service or is active duty and has completed basic training) that may lawfully possess a handgun, is in a place where the person has a right to be and meets three additional criteria as defined in the table below. Some areas are off-limits, including government buildings and schools.

Assault weapons ban: Machine guns are prohibited in Tennessee unless a machine gun complies with one of the limited exceptions for machine gun ownership under federal law. Sentencing ranges for firearm offenses vary depending on the offense. Some firearm possession offenses are misdemeanors, but others are serious felonies.

Texas gun laws

Background checks: Yes for licensed firearms dealer, no for private sale. Texas does not require private sellers (sellers who are not licensed dealers) to initiate a background check when transferring a firearm.

Waiting period: Texas does not require a waiting period to purchase a firearm.

Concealed-carry and open carry permits: Anyone 21 or older can openly carry a handgun in a holster without a permit as long as they are not otherwise prohibited from doing so. In 2021, Texas enacted dangerous permitless carry legislation that, effective September 1, 2021, generally authorizes people to carry concealed or holstered handguns in most public spaces without any license, safety training, or background check required, as long as they are at least 21 years old and not prohibited from possessing firearms under Texas’s weak firearm prohibitions law.

Assault weapons ban: Texas has no laws restricting assault weapons

Utah gun laws

Background checks: Utah is a point of contact state for NICS. Utah law provides that, before transferring a firearm, all firearm dealers in Utah must contact the Criminal Investigations and Technical Services Division of the Department of Public Safety (more commonly known as the Bureau of Criminal Identification, or BCI), which conducts the background check referenced above. The dealer must require an individual receiving a firearm to present one form of government-issued photo identification. The individual must consent in writing to the background check and provide personal information on a form provided by BCI. The dealer must then contact BCI by telephone or electronic means. BCI is required to review criminal history files, including juvenile court records, to determine if the individual is prohibited from purchasing or possessing a firearm by state or federal law, prior to approving a firearm transfer. The dealer may not transfer the firearm until receiving approval from BCI. Federal law does not require dealers to conduct a background check if a firearm purchaser presents a state permit to purchase or possess firearms that meets certain conditions.

Waiting period: There is no waiting period after purchasing a handgun in Utah.

Concealed-carry and open carry permits: Following the governor's signing of HB60 which went into effect on May 5, 2021, both open carry and concealed-carry of a loaded firearm is legal for anyone 21 years and older.

Assault weapons ban: Utah has no law regulating assault weapons.

Vermont gun laws

Background checks: As of March 2022, the federal government will have seven business days to complete a background check before a gun sale can legally proceed in Vermont. A law enacted in 2018 now generally requires gun sales or transfers between unlicensed individuals to be processed by a licensed firearms dealer, pursuant to a background check.

Waiting period: There is no waiting period after purchasing a handgun in Vermont.

Concealed-carry and open carry permits: Both open carry and concealed carry are legal without a permit in Vermont.

Assault weapons ban: Vermont has no law restricting assault weapons

Virginia gun laws

Background checks: Virginia generally prohibits any person from selling a firearm "for money, goods, services or anything else of value" unless the seller has received verification from a licensed dealer that the buyer has undergone a background check and been approved by the State Police. Virginia law also prohibits anyone from buying a gun without undergoing this background check. The process must conform with the process used by a dealer to perform a background check on the buyer of a firearm from the dealer’s own inventory.

Waiting period: No waiting period

Concealed-carry and open carry permits: Open carry is legal in Virginia without a permit for anyone who is at least 18 years old who can legally possess a firearm. However, Localities, such as Alexandria and Newport News may ban the open carry of firearms in public buildings, parks and at special events.

Concealed carry is legal for residents with a Virginia Concealed Handgun Permit (CHP) and non-residents with any valid state license/permit.

Assault weapons ban: Virginia law prohibits anyone who is not a citizen of the U.S., or who is not lawfully admitted for permanent residence, from knowingly and intentionally possessing or transporting any assault firearm; or who is a firearms dealer from transferring any assault firearm to such a person; and from importing, selling, possessing or transferring "the Striker 12, commonly called a ‘streetsweeper,’ or any semi-automatic folding-stock shotgun of like kind with a spring tension drum magazine capable of holding twelve shotgun shells."

Washington gun laws

Background checks: In 2014, Washington became the first state in the nation to pass a universal background checks law by voter initiative. The law requires all private sales of firearms to be conducted through a federally licensed firearms dealer who will conduct a background check on the private buyer. Washington also requires law enforcement to run a background check before returning a confiscated firearm. In 2020, Washington enacted a law making it a full point of contact state for NICS. The new law requires the Washington state patrol to establish a firearms background check unit to serve as a centralized single point of contact for dealers to conduct background checks for firearms sales or transfers.

Waiting period: There is no mandatory waiting period for handguns. However, Washington allows 10 days to complete a background check on a prospective handgun purchaser prior to delivery of the handgun.

Concealed-carry and open carry permits: Open carry is legal without a license for anyone at least 21 years old who is legally allowed to possess a firearm. Concealed-carry is legal for residents with a Washington Concealed Pistol License (CPL) and for non-residents with a license/permit from a state that Washington honors. CPLs are issued to residents and non-residents that are at least 21 years old.

Assault weapons ban: Yes. These include machine guns short-barreled shotguns short-barreled rifles bump stocks and any parts associated with illegal firearms.

West Virginia gun laws

Background checks: West Virginia is not a point of contact state for NICS. West Virginia has no state law requiring firearms dealers to initiate a background check prior to transferring a firearm. In West Virginia, all firearms transfers by licensed dealers are processed directly through the FBI, which enforces the federal prohibitions referenced above. Firearms transfers by private sellers (non-firearms dealers) are not subject to background checks in West Virginia, although federal and state purchaser prohibitions still apply.

Waiting period: No waiting period.

Concealed-carry and open carry permits: West Virginia is a permitless carry state. Open carry is legal with no requirement to have a license to carry a firearm, provided the person is at least 18 years old and is legally entitled to have a firearm under state and federal law. To conceal and carry without a license, a person must be a U.S. citizen, or legal resident of the U.S., that is at least 21 years old and is legally entitled to have a firearm under state and federal law.

Assault weapons ban: It is illegal to carry, transport, or possess any machine gun, submachine gun, or any other fully automatic weapon unless a person has fully complied with all applicable federal statutes, rules, and regulations.

Wisconsin gun laws

Background checks: Wisconsin Statute 175.35, effective Dec. 1, 1991, requires that all Wisconsin firearms dealers licensed by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms conduct a mandatory background check for any person requesting to purchase a handgun (or a handgun and a long gun) in Wisconsin.

Waiting period: No waiting period is required.

Concealed-carry and open carry permits: Open carry is legal for any person that is 18 years or older and not prohibited from possessing a firearm under state and federal laws. Concealed-carry is legal for residents with a Wisconsin Concealed Weapons License (CWL) and for non-residents with a license/permit from a state that Wisconsin honors.

Assault weapons ban: The state has no law restricting assault weapons but rather prohibits machine guns, short-barreled rifles, and short-barreled shotguns.

Wyoming gun laws

Background checks: Wyoming is not a point of contact state for NICS and Wyoming has no law requiring firearms dealers to initiate background checks prior to transferring a firearm. In Wyoming, all firearms transfers by licensed dealers are processed directly through the FBI, which enforces the federal purchaser prohibitions referenced above. Federal law does not require dealers to conduct a background check if a firearm purchaser presents a state permit to purchase or possess firearms that meet certain conditions. As a result, Wyoming concealed weapons permit holders are exempt from the federal background check requirement when purchasing a firearm. (Note, however, that people who have become prohibited from possessing firearms may continue to hold state firearms licenses if the state fails to remove these licenses in a timely fashion). Firearms transfers by private sellers (individuals other than licensed dealers) are not subject to background checks in Wyoming.

Waiting period: No waiting period.

Concealed-carry and open carry permits: Open carry is legal without a permit for anyone who is at least 18 years old and legally entitled to carry a firearm. As of July 1, 2021, permitless concealed-carry is legal for any legal resident of the U.S. who is 21 years old or older, and who may lawfully possess a firearm.

Assault weapons ban: Wyoming has no law regulating "assault weapons" or "large capacity" magazines. It does not regulate or prohibit ammunition by type or caliber.