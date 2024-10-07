Grenade reported at Red Wing waste facility prompts emergency response

The Brief Employees at the City of Red Wing Waste Campus reported a suspicious object Monday that appeared to be a grenade on its sorting line. A response team investigated the situation and determined the object to be harmless. There is currently no threat to public safety following the incident.



A report of a suspicious object that looked like a grenade at the Red Wing Waste Campus prompted an emergency response Monday.

What we know

According to a press release from the City of Red Wing, emergency response teams were called to the waste campus, located at 1873 Bench St., after staff reported an object that resembled a grenade on the facility’s sorting line.

First responders were able to verify the object, which they said was harmless and did not pose a threat to the public.

The waste facility was able to remain open to customers once emergency personnel confirmed there was no public safety threat and all necessary precautions were taken, officials said.

What we don’t know

Authorities have not verified what the object that was reported to look like a grenade was determined to be.