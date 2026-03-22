Gopher women's hockey chooses to hire from within for new head coach

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The Brief Greg "Boom" May has been promoted to head coach of the Gopher women's hockey team at the University of Minnesota. Greg May's appointment is pending a background check and Board of Regents approval, with a four-year contract agreed upon. May will replace former coach Brad Frost who the Gophers opted not to bring back as head coach after 19 years with the team.



Greg "Boom" May is being promoted to the new head coach of the Gopher women's hockey team, after the team decided not to renew the contract of former coach Brad Frost.

University of Minnesota's new head coach

What we know:

Greg May has been named the head coach of the Gopher women's hockey team, pending a background check and Board of Regents approval. He has been with the Minnesota women's team as an associate head coach since 2023.

The university and May have agreed on a four-year contract.

May's coaching career includes leading the Augsburg men's hockey team to a 41-15-2 record and two NCAA tournament appearances between 2021-23. He also served as the director of operations for the Minnesota men's team from 2019-21.

May's recent achievements

What they're saying:

"Boom is a relationship-builder and a strong recruiter who brings success as a head coach to our program," said Mark Coyle, University of Minnesota Thomas O. Moe Director of Athletics. "Our program is in good hands with Greg at the helm."

May was an assistant coach for the USA Women's U18 National Team, which won a gold medal at the U18 World Championships in January 2026. He coached the forwards and led the power play, contributing to the team's impressive 56-2 goal differential.

The backstory:

The hiring follows the Gophers moving on from former coach Brad Frost after a 19-year run which included 556 wins, multiple WCHA championships, and four national championships in 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016.

However, the Gophers haven't won a title in ten years and were bounced from the NCAA Tournament in the quarterfinals this year by Northeastern.